Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere extended his Operation Light Up Ideato project to three new communities in Imo State

The lawmaker's office confirmed that transformers and electrical cables were delivered to Ogwume, Dikenafai and Akpulu

The expansion brings the total number of communities reached under the constituency electricity initiative to seven

The federal lawmaker for Ideato Constituency in Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has extended his Operation Light Up Ideato programme to three additional communities, with the installation of 500KVA transformers and supporting electrical infrastructure in Ogwume, Dikenafai and Akpulu.

The latest phase of the project covers the supply and installation of transformers, electricity cables and other essential electrical components across the three communities. Work in Akpulu has been completed, while installations in Ogwume and Dikenafai are still ongoing.

Imo lawmaker provides transformers to communities Photo Credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

Seven communities now reached

According to the statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, September 5, the new additions bring the total number of communities served under Operation Light Up Ideato to seven. The programme had earlier delivered transformer infrastructure to Umuopia, Obodoukwu, Abukwa and Umukegwu in Ideato North and South.

Ugochinyere's media office said the expansion reflects "the commitment of Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere to addressing critical infrastructure needs at the grassroots and ensuring that communities that have long experienced inadequate electricity infrastructure are not left behind."

The office also described the programme as continuous rather than a single intervention, adding: "Unlike a one off intervention, Operation Light Up Ideato is being implemented as a continuing community focused programme, with more transformers expected to be supplied and installed in additional communities identified as being in need."

Lawmaker vows to cover all affected communities

Ugochinyere, who chairs the House Committee on Downstream Petroleum, said he would not stop the programme until every community in the constituency that lacks adequate electricity infrastructure receives attention. He said his goal is to progressively close the gap in power availability across the entire Ideato constituency, covering both Ideato North and South.

The lawmaker did not give a specific timeline for when the remaining communities would receive transformers, but his office confirmed that locations already identified as being in need are in line for future installations.

Source: Legit.ng