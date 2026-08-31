Canada's immigration authority has published a list of foreign student categories that are allowed to work without obtaining a work permit

The four categories cover healthcare students, recent Canadian institution graduates, and study permit holders working on or off campus

The official guidelines from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada clarify the conditions attached to each student category

Canada's federal immigration authority has clarified which foreign students are allowed to take up employment without first securing a work permit, in guidance published on the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website.

According to the IRCC, four distinct categories of foreign students qualify for this provision, each with its own set of conditions governing how and where they can work.

Canada lists 4 categories of foreign students exempt from work permits. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada work permit: Student categories that qualify

Most foreigners need a work permit to work in Canada. However, foreigners may not need a work permit if you’re working in an occupation included in the list below:

1. The first category covers healthcare students, though their eligibility is limited to short-term work only.

2. The second applies to recent graduates from a Canadian designated learning institution who have already applied for a work permit, allowing them to work while their application is being processed.

The remaining two categories both relate to full-time study permit holders.

3. One covers those working off campus

4. The other applies to students working on campus at the institution where they are enrolled.

Canada: What Nigerian students japa-ing should know

For Nigerian students who have made the move to Canada as part of the broader japa wave, understanding these categories could make a significant practical difference.

Many international students face financial pressure shortly after arriving, and knowing whether a work permit is required before picking up part-time or temporary work can help them avoid unintentional immigration violations.

It is important to note that the exemptions are not blanket permissions. Each category carries specific conditions, and students are advised to confirm their individual eligibility through the official IRCC work without a permit page before accepting any employment.

Legi.ng also published that the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has officially listed 13 types of work permits for establishments registered with it.

Australia's permanent partner visa wait time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that applicants for the permanent Partner visa subclass 801 must serve a waiting period before their application is assessed.

The waiting period applies to partner visa applicants onshore and is tied to how long they have held their temporary partner visa.

Source: Legit.ng