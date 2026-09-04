Peller’s Face Says It All As He Listens to Iceking Ochacho Sing During UK Trip: “He No Fit Hide Am”
- A video of Peller and Iceking Ochacho during the streamer's UK honeymoon trip sparked reactions online
- Peller encouraged Iceking's music career, while his facial expressions told a very different story
- The popular streamer also advised Iceking against keeping beef with Wizkid's son Champz amid ongoing rumours
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Peller's honeymoon trip to the United Kingdom with his wife Jarvis took an unexpected turn when a video of him linking up with Iceking Ochacho, son of one of his benefactors, made its way online and set social media alight.
In the clip, the two were having a casual conversation about Iceking's music career when Peller asked him to perform a song.
What followed was a moment that fans have not stopped talking about; the streamer's words were supportive, but his facial expression appeared to be saying something else entirely.
Peller encourages Iceking despite his reaction
Despite what his face may have conveyed, Peller kept his words positive throughout the exchange. He told Iceking that "the way you sing will make you bigger" and encouraged him to keep pursuing music.
He also gave the young artist a piece of advice that went beyond career talk, urging him not to keep any beef with Wizkid's son Champz, pointing out that Iceking was too young to be caught up in that kind of rivalry.
Here is the Instagram video of Peller and Iceking speaking about his career below:
Fans react to Peller's viral video with Iceking
The clip quickly drew commentary from fans who felt Peller's face was doing all the talking he could not do out loud.
@zikes2527 wrote:
"He say na 'wow' his mind is… 'God which kind problem b ds wey come my side'"
@mheenarh__ commented:
"'Sing another one' he wan confirm if hope still dey. Guyy."
@6ickz reacted:
"na this guy wan de beef Wizzy pikin?"
@tonia.gram_ observed:
"'The way you sing will make you bigger'. Looks like a polite ınsult to me."
@officialzarah_ wrote:
"You're very good bro ke, what about your facial expressions Peller."
@sirowenjnr said:
"Eh say na sing another one baba don chop PR money"
@kiii_ra0 added:
"His face failed him. Na swear he no fit swear for the boy"
Jarvis trends over livestream mistake about Peller
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis stirred speculation on social media after a simple slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.
While chatting with a female friend about Peller's birthday celebration, the content creator mistakenly mentioned having another baby apart from her widely known boyfriend.
The sudden correction left many fans wondering if she unintentionally revealed hidden details about her private life outside her highly publicised relationship.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng