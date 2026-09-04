Rita Edochie and Joke Silva were caught on camera sharing a warm moment at the premiere of Properties of the Gods

Fans flooded the comments section after the clip circulated online, calling the two veteran actresses 'Nollywood royalty'

Several fans also called for a third iconic actress to complete what they described as the ultimate Nollywood queens' reunion

Two of Nigeria's most beloved screen icons, Rita Edochie and Joke Silva, caused a stir online after footage of their reunion at a high-profile Nollywood premiere made the rounds on Instagram.

The clip, captured at the premiere of *Properties of the Gods*, showed the two veteran actresses sharing a candid, warm interaction at the indoor event.

Rita Edochie and Joke Silva share memorable moment after spotting themselves at event. Credit: @ritaedochie, @jokesilva

Source: Instagram

The film features an ensemble cast including the late Onyeka Onwenu, Pete Edochie, and Zack Orji. An on-screen caption in the footage identified the pair as "Nollywood royalty," a label fans were quick to second in the comments.

Nollywood Royalty Reunion

The brief footage was enough to send fans into a nostalgic spiral, with many flooding the post with love and admiration for the two icons.

Commenters reminisced about their classic roles, particularly their performances in the iconic Nollywood film Widows Cult.

One fan called out the absence of another legend, suggesting the reunion would only be complete with a third name added to the picture.

Watch Rita Edochie and Joke Silva at the Properties of the Gods premiere:

Fans React to Rita Edochie and Joke Silva’s moment

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@obayemify7 wrote:

"Two beautiful women❤️❤️"

@orgamarx commented:

"Make Mummy Ngozi Ezeonu just join them make dem complete 🙂🙂🙂🙂"

@onyi_juliet1 said:

"My mummy @ritaedochie ❤️❤️❤️"

@rankinsoguara reacted:

"All these our Mummies ❤️ 😍. Glowing like stars 🌟. God bless you"

@kennethkcee9 shared:

"Both acted widows cult; the movie can never forget"

Rita Edochie and Joke Silva leave fans talking after brief moment at event. Credit: @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters. Her comments sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng