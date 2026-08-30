The UAE government has outlined the exact procedures private sector workers must follow to renew their work permits

Renewal requires meeting specific conditions, submitting documents, and paying fees based on the company's classification

Workers whose employers want to cancel their permits must also meet a separate set of requirements before the process is complete

The United Arab Emirates government has published a clear, step-by-step guide detailing what private sector workers and their employers need to do to renew or cancel a work permit in the country.

According to information shared on the UAE's official government portal, three key steps must be completed before a work permit renewal can go through.

UAE lists 3 steps workers must follow to renew thier work permits. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Steps to renew UAE work permit

1. First, the worker must satisfy all conditions that applied when the permit was originally issued.

2. Second, every required document, certificate, and qualification must be submitted in full.

3. Third, the applicable fees must be settled, and the amount owed depends on the type of permit and the classification of the employing company under the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation's approved establishment classification system.

The process leaves little room for shortcuts. Workers or employers who skip any of these steps risk having their renewal application rejected or delayed.

How UAE work permit cancellations work

The government also detailed a separate four-step process for cancelling a work permit, which applies when an employment relationship comes to an end.

The employer must begin by submitting a formal cancellation request and ensuring that all required information and supporting documents are attached. Any outstanding fines, particularly those linked to late issuance or failure to renew the permit on time, must be cleared before the cancellation can proceed. Critically, the company is also required to confirm that the worker has received every entitlement owed to them before the permit is formally cancelled.

That final requirement serves as a safeguard for workers, ensuring employers cannot close out a permit without first acknowledging that wages, benefits, or other dues have been paid in full.

Private sector workers and employers in the UAE can find the full details of these procedures on the official UAE government information portal.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng