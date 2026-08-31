Nigerian DIY Solar Builder Assembles 180-Cell Battery Pack With Pure Sine Wave Inverter

Nigerian DIY solar expert Kingpresh shared a TikTok video on July 18 showing his process of building a large-scale battery pack from scratch

The builder used 180 battery cells, a 1600W pure sine wave inverter, a 6S active balancer, and a 100-amp BMS sourced from suppliers in Lagos and Abuja

The video drew questions from viewers about battery capacity, pricing, and where to source the charger used in the build

A Nigerian DIY electronics builder who posts under on TikTok, shared a hands-on assembly video on 18 July showing his progress building a large-scale battery pack paired with a pure sine wave inverter, and the clip quickly caught the attention of solar enthusiasts and off-grid power hobbyists across the country.

The video walks viewers through the key components of the build. At the centre of the setup is a 1600W pure sine wave inverter, which Kingpresh was careful to distinguish from a modified wave unit, noting that it comes with a built-in display and cooling system. He sourced it from a Lagos-based supplier trading under the name King City, which he recommended to followers.

The man shows his pure sine wave inverter. Photo source: @simplepresh042

Source: TikTok

Inside the Battery Build

The battery pack is made up of 180 individual cells, each purchased at 1,000 naira from a supplier called Tune Light, located in the Kuba area of Abuja. To manage the cells, Kingpresh is using a 6S, 3A active balancer alongside a 12-volt, 100-amp BMS rated for a maximum output of 200 amps.

He (@simplepresh042) explained that despite the 100-amp rating on the label, the unit is capable of handling up to 200 amps under load, which was the reason he chose it for this particular project.

Charging the pack will be handled by a 12.6-volt, 10-amp charger fitted with male and female sockets, a design detail Kingpresh said he prefers over other charging connector styles. At the time of filming, the build was still in progress, with latches, switches, and battery assembly partially completed. He also noted that the inverter would not fit inside the casing being used for the batteries, so it will be housed separately.

Beyond his own project, the man mentioned that he also takes orders for e-bike and electric bike battery packs, and encouraged interested viewers to reach out directly.

Watch the full build in progress here:

Viewers Ask About Specs and Sourcing

The video drew a wave of practical questions from viewers keen to replicate or commission the work.

@zero_tolerance asked:

"What's the battery capacity?"

@Kingpresh replied:

"In total or single cell?"

@AbbamusaFX wrote:

"How much?"

@Tonlith DIY lithium battery said:

"Welldone Boss."

@Abdullahi asked:

"Hello where do I get that 12V, 10A charger?"

Another man builds battery pack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another Nigerian solar DIY enthusiast generated reactions after posting a video showing himself building a compact solar power pack, complete with an energy storage unit displaying readings on its small screen.

He said that everybody in his compound now uses his solar generator. He went to his neighbour's apartment and pointed to the installations.

Source: Legit.ng