Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the study requirements graduates must meet to qualify for the subclass 485 post-study work visa

Applicants must complete at least two academic years of eligible study within Australia over no fewer than 16 calendar months

All qualifying courses must be taught in English and registered on the CRICOS list to count towards the visa requirement

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the study conditions that international graduates must satisfy before they can apply for the Temporary Graduate visa, known as subclass 485, the visa that allows eligible students to live and work in Australia after completing their studies.

According to the department's official guidance, an applicant must have finished their study within the six months immediately before the date they lodge their visa application.

Australia sets the minimum study period for a post-study work visa. Photo Credit: Hilary Wardhaugh

Source: Getty Images

Australia: How the study requirement Works

To meet the threshold, a graduate must have completed either a single eligible qualification that required at least two academic years of study, or a combination of qualifications that together add up to at least two academic years and result in an eligible award.

Beyond the total duration, the department requires that all study took place inside Australia, covering no less than 16 calendar months in total. This must have been completed while the applicant held a visa that authorised them to study.

The qualification or qualifications must have resulted in the award of an eligible degree, diploma, or trade certificate.

The department also specifies that instruction must have been delivered in English, and every course must be registered on the Commonwealth Register of Institutions and Courses for Overseas Students, commonly known as [CRICOS].

Australia: What this means for Nigerian students

For Nigerian students in Australia on student visas, the subclass 485 is one of the most sought-after pathways to extend their stay and gain local work experience after graduating, particularly for those who japa'd with the intention of building a career abroad.

The 16-calendar-month physical study requirement means that students who completed significant portions of their course online from outside Australia, or who took extended breaks abroad, could fall short of the threshold even if their total course duration was longer than two years.

The department's guidance makes clear that meeting the study requirement is a precondition for the visa, not a guarantee of approval.

Graduates are advised to review the full eligibility criteria on the official Home Affairs website before lodging an application.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had listed nine requirements for vocational graduates seeking a post-study work visa.

Australia's age limit for post-study work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had announced an age limit for foreigners applying for a post-study work visa.

The visa, classified as subclass 485, is designed for international students who have recently completed a degree at an Australian institution.

It gives holders the right to live, work, and study in Australia for a limited period after graduation.

Source: Legit.ng