The Australian Border Force published a guide listing items that travellers are prohibited from bringing into Australia

Fresh fruit such as apples, mandarins, and oranges are among the items explicitly banned from entry into the country

Pepper spray is listed as a prohibited weapon, while homemade food including meals and cakes is also barred from entry

The Australian Border Force has published an official guide detailing what travellers can and cannot carry into Australia, with several everyday items landing firmly on the banned list.

The guide, available on the Australian Department of Home Affairs website, covers a range of categories from food and drink to weapons.

Australia government lists items foreigners can't bring into country. Photo credit: Al Jazeera.

Source: UGC

Fresh Fruit and Homemade Food Are Banned

Among the most notable prohibitions is fresh fruit. Apples, mandarins, oranges, and other similar produce are listed under the "Don't Bring" category, meaning travellers arriving in Australia cannot carry them through the border regardless of quantity or purpose.

Homemade food is equally restricted. Meals, cakes, and anything prepared by hand at home generally cannot enter the country.

The guide notes this applies broadly to home-prepared items, making it a rule many travellers may not anticipate when packing food for a long journey.

Food leftover from a flight or sea voyage also falls under the prohibited list. Items picked up on the plane or ship cannot be brought out of the aircraft or vessel and into Australia.

Pepper Spray Among Prohibited Weapons

Beyond food, the guide also flags pepper spray as a prohibited item under the weapons category.

Travellers carrying pepper spray for personal protection will not be permitted to bring it into Australia, regardless of where it was purchased or whether it is legal in the traveller's home country.

Travellers found carrying prohibited items at the border may face confiscation of the goods or further border action.

Anyone planning a trip to Australia is advised to review the full guide before departure to avoid complications on arrival.

Australia announces age limit for post-study work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed an age restriction for the Temporary Graduate visa subclass 485 Post-Higher Education Work stream.

This visa allows recent international graduates to live, work and study in Australia temporarily after completing a degree.

Source: Legit.ng