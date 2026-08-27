Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published details of the Employer Nomination Scheme visa (subclass 186) under the Direct Entry stream

The visa costs from AUD 6,140 (about ₦9.8 million), with a lower fee available to eligible Pacific Island and Timor-Leste citizens from July 1, 2026

It is noteworthy that successful applicants can live, work and study in Australia indefinitely and also sponsor eligible family members

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has shared official details of the Employer Nomination Scheme visa (subclass 186) under the Direct Entry stream, a permanent visa that allows skilled workers nominated by an Australian employer to live and work in the country indefinitely.

The visa is designed for skilled workers who have secured a nomination from an eligible Australian employer.

Australia unveils a special visa for skilled workers seeking permanent residence. Photo Credit: Hilary Wardhaugh

Source: Getty Images

It grants permanent residency from the point of approval, meaning successful applicants are not required to transition through a temporary status before settling in Australia.

What the special Australian visa offers

Holders of the subclass 186 Direct Entry stream visa are entitled to live, work, and study anywhere in Australia without a time limit.

They may also sponsor eligible family members to join them in the country and can apply for Australian citizenship if they meet the relevant eligibility criteria.

The base application cost starts from AUD 6,140 (about ₦9.8 million). However, the Department of Home Affairs noted that concessions apply in limited circumstances.

From July 1, 2026, eligible citizens of Pacific Island nations and Timor-Leste who lodge a valid application can access a reduced visa fee.

Applicants can use the Visa Pricing Estimator on the department's website to calculate their specific costs, though the tool does not account for any second instalment charges or additional fees that may apply.

Australian special visa: Processing times and application details

The department has not published fixed processing times for the subclass 186 visa. Instead, applicants are directed to use the visa processing time guide tool on the Home Affairs website, which reflects timelines for recently decided applications.

The department noted that the tool serves as a general guide and does not predict how long any individual application will take.

The Direct Entry stream targets workers who have not necessarily worked for their nominating employer in Australia beforehand, distinguishing it from the Temporary Residence Transition stream, which is aimed at those already on a subclass 482 visa with that employer.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had announced the next skilled visa invitation and released the date it would commence.

Countries eligible for Australian Working Holiday visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had listed 19 countries eligible for its Working Holiday visa.

The visa allows holders to take up any kind of work in Australia, though they are generally limited to six months with the same employer.

Holders can also study for up to four months, which amounts to 17 weeks, and may enter and exit Australia multiple times throughout the validity of the visa.

Source: Legit.ng