The UAE offers a 14-day single-entry visit visa that can be processed entirely online without visiting an embassy

The visa is valid for 60 days from the date of approval and covers all seven Emirates

Applicants can choose between regular and urgent processing options, each with a different fee and turnaround time

The United Arab Emirates has made its short-term visa process fully digital, with a 14-day single-entry visit visa now available through an online application system that requires no embassy visit, no queuing, and no physical paperwork.

According to details published by the UAE government, the visa permits one entry into the country and allows a stay of up to 14 days from the date of arrival. Once approved, the visa remains valid for 60 days from the approval date and grants access to all seven emirates.

The UAE gives a cost for an urgent processing 14-day visit visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE visa processing fees and timelines

Two processing options are available to applicants. The regular processing option is priced at $185 (N248,345.85) and takes between one and three working days to complete. For those who need their visa more quickly, an urgent processing option is available at $235 (N315,466.35), with approval issued within 36 hours on business days.

The visa is issued electronically, meaning applicants receive their travel document digitally without the need to collect anything in person.

UAE: What foreign applicants should know

The 14-day visit visa is suited to travellers planning a short trip to the UAE, whether for tourism, a business meeting, or a brief stopover. The single-entry nature of the visa means it cannot be used to exit and re-enter the country within the same validity period.

The fully online process marks a significant convenience for travellers who previously had to schedule embassy appointments or submit physical documents to obtain a UAE short-stay visa. With the entire application handled digitally, the process is accessible from anywhere in the world.

UAE announces age requirement for residence visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UAE government published the minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking a residence visa on its official website.

The age threshold applies to all foreigners who wish to obtain a residence visa in the country.

Source: Legit.ng