US Publishes List of 89 Countries Whose Citizens Qualify For H-2A, H-2B Work Visas
- The US Department of Homeland Security has published the updated list of countries whose nationals qualify for H-2A and H-2B visa programmes
- The notice, published in the Federal Register on November 8, 2024, added one new country to both programmes
- Several African nations appeared on the eligibility list, opening temporary work opportunities in the United States for their citizens
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The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), working in consultation with the Department of State, has released the updated list of countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for H-2A and H-2B visas, effective 8 November 2024.
The announcement, published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), confirms that Belize was the only new addition to both programmes this cycle, while no country was removed from either list.
What the H-2A, H-2B Visa Programmes Cover
The H-2A visa allows US employers to recruit foreign workers for temporary agricultural roles, while the H-2B visa covers temporary non-agricultural positions. Both programmes require that workers come from countries formally designated as eligible by the Secretary of Homeland Security.
In cases where a national's country does not appear on the approved list, USCIS retains the authority to consider petitions on a case-by-case basis, but only where approval is judged to be in the interest of the United States.
The DHS also noted that it can revise the eligible countries list at any point by issuing a new Federal Register notice. Factors that could lead to a country's removal include visa overstay rates, fraud, programme abuse, and other forms of non-compliance that work against US interests.
Nations on H-2A, H-2B Visa Eligibility List
The full list of eligible countries spans multiple continents and includes:
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Belize
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Kiribati
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madagascar
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Mozambique
- Nauru
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Saint Lucia
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
- Turkey
- Tuvalu
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- Uruguay
- Vanuatu
However, according to the US government:
"As of Jan. 17, 2025, DHS regulations no longer require USCIS to consider whether the beneficiary is a national of a country that the Secretary of Homeland Security, with the concurrence of the Secretary of State, has designated as eligible to participate in the H-2A and H-2B program."
Siblings sponsoring each other for green card
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government explained who qualifies to sponsor a family member for a permanent immigrant visa under the family-based immigration system.
US citizens aged 21 and above can file an immigrant visa petition for a broader range of relatives than green card holders.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng