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US Publishes List of 89 Countries Whose Citizens Qualify For H-2A, H-2B Work Visas
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US Publishes List of 89 Countries Whose Citizens Qualify For H-2A, H-2B Work Visas

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • The US Department of Homeland Security has published the updated list of countries whose nationals qualify for H-2A and H-2B visa programmes
  • The notice, published in the Federal Register on November 8, 2024, added one new country to both programmes
  • Several African nations appeared on the eligibility list, opening temporary work opportunities in the United States for their citizens

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The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), working in consultation with the Department of State, has released the updated list of countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for H-2A and H-2B visas, effective 8 November 2024.

The announcement, published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), confirms that Belize was the only new addition to both programmes this cycle, while no country was removed from either list.

US shares the countries whose citizens qualify for special H-2A and H-2B visa
The US names countries whose citizens are eligible for H-2A and H-2B visas. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

What the H-2A, H-2B Visa Programmes Cover

The H-2A visa allows US employers to recruit foreign workers for temporary agricultural roles, while the H-2B visa covers temporary non-agricultural positions. Both programmes require that workers come from countries formally designated as eligible by the Secretary of Homeland Security.

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In cases where a national's country does not appear on the approved list, USCIS retains the authority to consider petitions on a case-by-case basis, but only where approval is judged to be in the interest of the United States.

The DHS also noted that it can revise the eligible countries list at any point by issuing a new Federal Register notice. Factors that could lead to a country's removal include visa overstay rates, fraud, programme abuse, and other forms of non-compliance that work against US interests.

Nations on H-2A, H-2B Visa Eligibility List

The full list of eligible countries spans multiple continents and includes:

  1. Andorra
  2. Argentina
  3. Australia
  4. Austria
  5. Barbados
  6. Belgium
  7. Belize
  8. Bolivia
  9. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  10. Brazil
  11. Brunei
  12. Bulgaria
  13. Canada
  14. Chile
  15. Colombia
  16. Costa Rica
  17. Croatia
  18. Cyprus
  19. Czech Republic
  20. Denmark
  21. Dominican Republic
  22. Ecuador
  23. El Salvador
  24. Estonia
  25. Fiji
  26. Finland
  27. France
  28. Germany
  29. Greece
  30. Grenada
  31. Guatemala
  32. Haiti
  33. Honduras
  34. Hungary
  35. Iceland
  36. Ireland
  37. Israel
  38. Italy
  39. Jamaica
  40. Japan
  41. Kiribati
  42. Latvia
  43. Liechtenstein
  44. Lithuania
  45. Luxembourg
  46. Madagascar
  47. Malta
  48. Mauritius
  49. Mexico
  50. Monaco
  51. Mongolia
  52. Montenegro
  53. Mozambique
  54. Nauru
  55. Netherlands
  56. New Zealand
  57. Nicaragua
  58. North Macedonia
  59. Norway
  60. Panama
  61. Papua New Guinea
  62. Paraguay
  63. Peru
  64. Philippines
  65. Poland
  66. Portugal
  67. Romania
  68. Saint Lucia
  69. San Marino
  70. Serbia
  71. Singapore
  72. Slovakia
  73. Slovenia
  74. Solomon Islands
  75. South Africa
  76. South Korea
  77. Spain
  78. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  79. Sweden
  80. Switzerland
  81. Taiwan
  82. Thailand
  83. Timor-Leste
  84. Turkey
  85. Tuvalu
  86. Ukraine
  87. United Kingdom
  88. Uruguay
  89. Vanuatu

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However, according to the US government:

"As of Jan. 17, 2025, DHS regulations no longer require USCIS to consider whether the beneficiary is a national of a country that the Secretary of Homeland Security, with the concurrence of the Secretary of State, has designated as eligible to participate in the H-2A and H-2B program."

Siblings sponsoring each other for green card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government explained who qualifies to sponsor a family member for a permanent immigrant visa under the family-based immigration system.

US citizens aged 21 and above can file an immigrant visa petition for a broader range of relatives than green card holders.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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