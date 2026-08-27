The US Department of Homeland Security has published the updated list of countries whose nationals qualify for H-2A and H-2B visa programmes

The notice, published in the Federal Register on November 8, 2024, added one new country to both programmes

Several African nations appeared on the eligibility list, opening temporary work opportunities in the United States for their citizens

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), working in consultation with the Department of State, has released the updated list of countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for H-2A and H-2B visas, effective 8 November 2024.

The announcement, published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), confirms that Belize was the only new addition to both programmes this cycle, while no country was removed from either list.

The US names countries whose citizens are eligible for H-2A and H-2B visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the H-2A, H-2B Visa Programmes Cover

The H-2A visa allows US employers to recruit foreign workers for temporary agricultural roles, while the H-2B visa covers temporary non-agricultural positions. Both programmes require that workers come from countries formally designated as eligible by the Secretary of Homeland Security.

In cases where a national's country does not appear on the approved list, USCIS retains the authority to consider petitions on a case-by-case basis, but only where approval is judged to be in the interest of the United States.

The DHS also noted that it can revise the eligible countries list at any point by issuing a new Federal Register notice. Factors that could lead to a country's removal include visa overstay rates, fraud, programme abuse, and other forms of non-compliance that work against US interests.

Nations on H-2A, H-2B Visa Eligibility List

The full list of eligible countries spans multiple continents and includes:

Andorra Argentina Australia Austria Barbados Belgium Belize Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Canada Chile Colombia Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Estonia Fiji Finland France Germany Greece Grenada Guatemala Haiti Honduras Hungary Iceland Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Kiribati Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Madagascar Malta Mauritius Mexico Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Mozambique Nauru Netherlands New Zealand Nicaragua North Macedonia Norway Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Romania Saint Lucia San Marino Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Africa South Korea Spain St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Thailand Timor-Leste Turkey Tuvalu Ukraine United Kingdom Uruguay Vanuatu

However, according to the US government:

"As of Jan. 17, 2025, DHS regulations no longer require USCIS to consider whether the beneficiary is a national of a country that the Secretary of Homeland Security, with the concurrence of the Secretary of State, has designated as eligible to participate in the H-2A and H-2B program."

Siblings sponsoring each other for green card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government explained who qualifies to sponsor a family member for a permanent immigrant visa under the family-based immigration system.

US citizens aged 21 and above can file an immigrant visa petition for a broader range of relatives than green card holders.

Source: Legit.ng