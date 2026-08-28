The Federal Government opened a public consultation for the Finance Bill 2027, calling on Nigerians and businesses to submit proposals

Submissions must be practical and evidence-based, covering areas like taxation, fiscal policy, financial regulation, and ease of doing business

The Federal Ministry of Finance set a deadline of Friday, September 11, 2026, for all proposals via email or the ministry's official website

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Federal Government has opened a public consultation process for the Finance Bill 2027, inviting Nigerians, businesses, investors, professional bodies, civil society organisations, academic institutions, and other stakeholders to contribute proposals ahead of a September 11, 2026 deadline.

FG opens consultation for Finance Bill 2027 Photo: Presidency

Source: Facebook

The call was issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance, which described the exercise as an opportunity for stakeholders to help shape fiscal legislation that could improve Nigeria's business environment and strengthen public financial management.

What Proposals Must Cover

The ministry outlined five broad areas it wants submissions to address: taxation and revenue administration, fiscal policy and management, fiscal responsibility and accountability, financial and economic regulation, and any other laws or policies that affect Nigeria's economic governance.

On taxation, the ministry is particularly interested in proposals covering tax policy, compliance, revenue mobilisation, customs and excise, and coordination between revenue agencies. For fiscal policy, it is seeking ideas on budgeting, public debt management, and intergovernmental fiscal relations.

Contributors are encouraged to identify specific provisions in existing laws that require amendment and to include suggested drafting language where possible. The ministry noted that general recommendations are also welcome, though specific legislative proposals will be more useful for the drafting process.

The ministry listed priority concerns it wants submissions to tackle, including gaps and inconsistencies in existing regulations, unnecessary administrative burdens on businesses, conflicting legal provisions, weak institutional coordination, and revenue leakages.

How to Submit

Proposals can be sent to the Federal Ministry of Finance by email at financebill2027@fmf.gov.ng or submitted online at finance.gov.ng.

September 11 deadline set for Nigerians and businesses to submit proposals on Finance Bill 2027. Photo: LASG

Source: Getty Images

The ministry provided a template for contributors to use, which asks for the contributor's name or organisation, contact details, sector, state, the specific legal issue being raised, the relevant existing law, a proposed amendment, and the expected impact of the change.

The submission deadline is Friday, September 11, 2026.

The ministry said it values clear, practical, and implementable proposals that can deliver measurable improvements to Nigeria's fiscal and economic outcomes.

Company income tax in Nigeria drops by 8% to N1.37trn

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s Company Income Tax (CIT) collections stood at N1.37 trillion in Q1 2026, representing an 8.08% decline from the N1.49 trillion recorded in Q4 2025.

This was disclosed in the bureau’s latest Company Income Tax report covering Q1 2026.

Company Income Tax (CIT) is a tax imposed on the profits of registered companies operating in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng