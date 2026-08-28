Atiku Abubakar claimed President Bola Tinubu is 90 years old and said he has evidence to back the allegation

The former vice president also defended his repeated presidential bids, citing experience, competence, and patriotism as his strongest credentials

Atiku promised Nigerians would see visible progress on insecurity within one year if he wins the 2027 presidential election

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is 90 years old, saying he holds evidence of this and intends to produce it in a court of law.

Atiku made the claim during an interview, saying the president's alleged age and reported ill health made it even more necessary for him to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is 90 years old, stating he has evidence to support this assertion. Photo credit: @atiku/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"I have evidence that Tinubu is 90 years old, and I will present it in court," he said, adding that his own good health and energy made him an ideal candidate to serve Nigeria at this time.

Why Atiku says he keeps running

When pressed on why he continues to seek the presidency after multiple failed attempts, Atiku pushed back firmly, framing his persistence as a constitutional right rather than an unusual ambition.

He drew a parallel with his earlier pursuit of the governorship, which he said he contested four times before military authorities repeatedly disqualified him despite his victories. He said an attempt was even made on his life, forcing him into exile.

"I have never found anything easy in my life," he said, adding that contesting the presidency two or three times was consistent with his broader political experience.

On why he believes he is the right person for the job, Atiku pointed to three qualities: experience, competence, and patriotism.

"Things are not going right," he said. "I have the experience, I have the competence, I have the patriotism. So why would I not make all this available to the service of my country?"

Atiku's one-year promise on insecurity

Atiku attributed Nigeria's worsening security situation to what he called government irresponsibility and a failure to invest adequately in the country's defence capacity.

He said the number of police officers in Nigeria is dangerously low for a country of over 200 million people, noting that Nigeria has fewer than 200,000 police officers.

He contrasted this with Egypt, which he said had about one million officers on the streets despite a much smaller population of roughly 80 million, and credited that deployment with maintaining public order there.

If elected, Atiku said Nigerians should expect to see measurable improvement within 12 months.

"I believe within one year they should be able to see that, and believe me, within one year we can control this insurgency and insecurity that is all over the place," he said.

Atiku contested the 2027 presidential race as the candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC), having been ratified as the party's flag bearer on May 29, 2026, weeks after leaving the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

Atiku speaks on ending insecurity

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), promised to bring insecurity in Nigeria to an end within 12 months of winning the 2027 presidential election, citing plans to recruit more security personnel, improve equipment, and create jobs for unemployed youths.

The former Vice President spoke in an interview with BBC Hausa, where he covered a range of political and policy issues ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng