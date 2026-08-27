Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined a strict age requirement for skilled workers applying for the Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) visa

The visa grants successful applicants the right to live and work in Australia permanently under employer sponsorship

Legit.ng learnt that certain categories of applicants may be exempt from the age rule under the Direct Entry stream conditions

Australia has set a firm age limit for skilled workers seeking to obtain permanent residency through the Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) visa, subclass 186, under its Direct Entry stream.

According to guidance published by the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs, applicants must be under 45 years old on the date they lodge their application to be eligible for the visa.

Australia reveals the age limit for skilled workers seeking a special permanent visa. Photo Credit: Hilary Wardhaugh

Source: Getty Images

However, the department noted that exemptions exist for certain categories of applicants.

What the Australian ENS Subclass 186 visa offers

The ENS visa is designed for skilled foreign workers who have been formally nominated by an Australian employer.

Once granted, it allows the holder to live and work in Australia on a permanent basis, making it one of the more sought-after pathways to permanent residency in the country.

The Direct Entry stream is one of the routes through which applicants can obtain this visa.

It is typically suited to workers who have not previously worked in Australia under a temporary sponsored visa, though they must still meet skill, qualification, and nomination requirements set by the Australian immigration authority.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had listed six conditions skilled workers must satisfy to qualify for a special visa that allows them to live and work permanently in the country.

Australia unveils special visa for skilled workers seeking PR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had introduced a special visa that allows skilled workers to work and reside in the country on a permanent basis.

The visa is designed for skilled workers who have secured a nomination from an eligible Australian employer.

It grants permanent residency from the point of approval, meaning successful applicants are not required to transition through a temporary status before settling in Australia.

Source: Legit.ng