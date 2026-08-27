Twitter user Tunde Amosu took to X in August 2026 to celebrate his daughter Oluwatobiloba's graduation from Lagos State University

The proud father shared a heartfelt message for his daughter, who he also calls TESA, praying for her path to greatness

The post drew warm congratulations from friends and coursemates who knew Oluwatobiloba during her time at LASU

Tunde Amosu, known on X as @tunamosu, poured his heart out on social media in August 2026 as he celebrated his daughter Oluwatobiloba's graduation from Lagos State University (LASU), which recently held its convocation ceremony.

Writing on X, the proud father addressed his daughter directly, offering a blessing-filled congratulatory message that quickly caught the attention of other users on the platform.

Father celebrates as daughter bags degree from LASU, shares deep prayer. Photo: @tunamosu

Source: Twitter

Father celebrates as father bags LASU degree

He wrote on his X page:

"Congratulations to my daughter Oluwatobiloba on her graduation from LASU. Lord Almighty will light your path to greatness. Congratulations TESA."

The post resonated with many, drawing congratulations from followers who either knew the family personally or simply stopped to celebrate the milestone moment with them.

See the X post below:

Coursemates and followers join in celebration

Among those who responded was someone who described themselves as Oluwatobiloba's coursemate and Head of Class during their time at LASU.

@_thefolayimi said:

"Tobi is/was my coursemate. I was her HOC. She was a nice and reserved person. Congratulations to her 🎊🎉🥳. Congratulations to you too, mummy and daddy🎉🎊👏 She couldn't have done it without you guys"

@frian6 said:

"Congratulations to the graduand."

@basit38102058 said:

"This your baby girl is a beautiful one 😊 congratulations to her"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng