The US government has issued a warning to immigrant visa applicants about actions they must avoid while waiting for a decision after their interview

The warning covers three specific actions that could leave applicants in a difficult position if their visa is delayed or denied

The US government also pointed out that some applications require additional processing time beyond the interview stage

The United States government has warned immigrant visa applicants against taking certain major life decisions while waiting to hear whether their visa has been approved.

According to guidance published by the US Department of State, applicants must not make final travel arrangements, give up their current jobs, or dispose of property before a visa is physically issued to them.

US warns applicants waiting for visa decisions and names three things to avoid. Photo Credit: Samuel Corum

Source: Getty Images

3 things US visa applicants must avoid

The caution comes as a direct warning to anyone who may assume that completing a visa interview is the final step before relocating to the United States.

The government made clear that an interview does not guarantee approval, and acting as though it does can leave applicants in a financially or professionally vulnerable position.

The three actions the US government specifically warned against are:

1. Making final travel arrangements.

2. Disposing of property.

3. Giving up employment.

The government explained that a number of visa applications require what it called "administrative processing" after the interview.

This additional review can take considerably more time and has no fixed deadline, meaning applicants may face an extended waiting period after their interview concludes.

US visa: What applicants should know about validity

Once an immigrant visa is eventually issued, applicants should be aware that it does not remain valid indefinitely.

The US government noted that an immigrant visa is generally valid for six months from the date it is issued, giving applicants a limited window within which they must travel and use the document.

The guidance serves as a reminder that the immigration process involves several stages, and the interview is not the final one. Applicants who sell property, resign from jobs, or book non-refundable flights before receiving confirmation of approval risk serious disruption to their lives if processing takes longer than expected or if the visa is ultimately not granted.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had mentioned an important fee that visa applicants must pay before travelling to America.

US warning to new visa holders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had shared what new visa holders must not do after their visas had been approved.

According to official guidance published by the US Department of State, a consular officer will hand the approved applicant their passport containing the immigrant visa, along with a sealed packet of supporting documents.

The government has warned applicants not to open this sealed packet under any circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng