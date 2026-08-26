ICPC submitted an interim report to President Tinubu on August 6 after investigating the fake Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council

Investigators found no trace of any communication linking Gbajabiamila, the State House or his office to the fake agency or its director-general

The ICPC recommended prosecution of Adeniyi Adeyemi for forgery, impersonation and related offences over the scandal

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has cleared President Bola Tinubu's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, of any involvement in the appointment of Adeniyi Adeyemi as director-general of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), a body that had no legal basis.

In an interim report submitted to President Tinubu on August 6, the ICPC said Adeyemi personally forged an appointment letter dated March 2024, printed it on a fake State House letterhead, and fraudulently attributed the signature on the document to Gbajabiamila.

How the forgery unfolded

The commission's investigation examined whether any legitimate appointment was made, who signed the letter, what role the Office of the Chief of Staff plays in such processes, and how Adeyemi came to occupy the position.

Investigators established that the Office of the Chief of Staff does not issue appointment letters to the heads of government agencies. Its role is limited to passing presidential approvals to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, which then issues the formal letters. No such communication involving Adeyemi or the PFIPC was found in the office's dispatch records or its Automated Correspondence Management platform between 2024 and September 2025.

The ICPC also confirmed that the PFIPC was never established through any law, executive order, or other valid government instrument, and that Adeyemi was never appointed to any federal government position.

From fake office to bank accounts

Despite having no legal standing, Adeyemi was able to use correspondence bearing the forged letter to secure office space, obtain recognition from several public institutions, and even process requests for Central Bank of Nigeria accounts in the name of the council.

The first official alarm came in October 2025, when the Office of the National Security Adviser asked questions about the agency's legal status. Once officials confirmed the PFIPC had no legitimate backing, the Office of the Chief of Staff wrote to the Inspector-General of Police requesting a formal investigation. The presidency subsequently disowned the PFIPC entirely, and Adeyemi was charged over the council's operations.

The ICPC recommended that Adeyemi be prosecuted for alleged forgery, impersonation, and related offences. The scandal laid bare significant gaps in how several government institutions verify the credentials and mandates of agencies and officials that approach them seeking recognition or resources.

Source: Legit.ng