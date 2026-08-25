The UAE has announced a specific spending threshold for foreigners bringing gifts and perfumes into the country

Passengers whose gifts, perfumes, and personal luggage stay within a set value will not be required to pay customs fees

The exemption limit has been converted to over N1 million in Nigerian naira, drawing attention from travellers

The United Arab Emirates has announced how much foreigners are permitted to spend on gifts and perfumes before customs fees apply, setting a clear financial threshold for travellers entering the country.

According to the UAE's official website, personal belongings carried by passengers are eligible for a customs exemption, provided certain conditions are met. Chief among those conditions is the total value of gifts, perfumes, and personal luggage, which must not exceed AED 3,000 (N1,100,993).

UAE announces gift and perfume limit for foreigners entering the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JADE GAO

Source: Getty Images

UAE customs exemption threshold

The official statement from the UAE reads:

"Personal belongings of passengers are permitted entry and shall be exempted from customs fees if the passenger meets the following conditions:"

"Value of gifts, perfumes and personal luggage does not exceed AED 3,000."

In Nigerian naira, the AED 3,000 threshold is equivalent to approximately N1,100,993, a figure likely to be of particular interest to Nigerian travellers and those in the diaspora who regularly bring items into the UAE.

UAE: What the rule means for travellers

The announcement offers clarity for the many foreigners who travel to the UAE and carry personal items, gifts, or fragrances as part of their luggage. Any passenger whose combined total for these categories remains within the stated limit stands to enter the country without attracting additional charges at customs.

Travellers whose items exceed the AED 3,000 mark may be subject to customs duties on the excess value, making it important for visitors to take stock of what they are carrying before arrival.

UAE announces cash rule for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government requires travellers entering or leaving the country with more than AED 60,000 to declare the money to authorities.

The rule also applies to equivalent amounts in foreign currencies, financial instruments, precious metals, and valuable stones.

Source: Legit.ng