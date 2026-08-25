The UAE government published a rule requiring travellers carrying large sums of cash to make a formal declaration upon entry or exit

The threshold set by UAE authorities applies not only to cash but also to financial instruments, precious metals, and valuable stones

Nigerians travelling to the UAE should note that the AED 60,000 limit is equivalent to roughly N22 million

The United Arab Emirates has set a clear rule for anyone travelling into or out of the country with significant amounts of cash, and the details are now publicly available on the UAE government's official website.

According to the published information, any passenger carrying AED 60,000 (N22,023,471) is required to declare that amount to the relevant authority before crossing the border. The rule covers both arrivals and departures.

UAE announces cash rule for foreigners travelling to the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Sergio Amiti/Kena Betancur

Source: Getty Images

UAE cash declaration rule explained

The declaration must be made to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, also known as ICP. The requirement does not apply exclusively to physical cash. The UAE government's published guidelines state:

"Passengers travelling out of or entering the UAE with more than AED 60,000 in cash or an amount equivalent to this in other currencies, financial instruments, precious metals or valuable stones, must declare it to Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports Security (ICP) as per the Rulebook."

This means travellers carrying foreign currency, gold, diamonds, or other financial instruments of equivalent value are also bound by the same obligation if the total exceeds the stated threshold.

What travellers to UAE must know

The rule is particularly relevant for Nigerian travellers, given the naira equivalent of the threshold sits at over N22 million. Anyone planning to carry such amounts while travelling to or from the UAE should ensure the declaration is made at the point of entry or departure to remain compliant with UAE regulations.

UAE announces 15 duty-free items

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government has announced fines and penalties for people caught begging in the country.

The penalties are part of the measures authorities have introduced to curb begging and protect public order across the country.

Source: Legit.ng