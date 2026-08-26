The US government issued guidance to immigrant visa holders on what they must and must not do after receiving their visa

One key rule involves a sealed packet of documents given alongside the visa, which applicants are strictly warned not to tamper with

The guidance also covers entry deadlines and a specific rule that applies to primary applicants travelling with family members

The United States government has issued a formal warning to immigrant visa holders, outlining critical steps they must follow after receiving their visa and before arriving in the country.

According to official guidance published by the US Department of State, a consular officer will hand the approved applicant their passport containing the immigrant visa, along with a sealed packet of supporting documents.

US warns visa applicants and shares what you must not do after getting your visa. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla, Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

The government has warned applicants not to open this sealed packet under any circumstances. The packet is meant to be opened only by a US immigration official at the port of entry when the visa holder arrives in America.

US visa entry rules applicants must follow

Beyond the sealed packet rule, the guidance makes clear that immigrant visa holders must enter the United States before the expiry date printed on their visa. Failing to travel before that date could invalidate the visa entirely.

For applicants travelling with family members who are also on immigrant visas, there is an additional rule to note. The primary, or principal, applicant must enter the United States either before or at the same time as any family members holding visas under the same application. Family members cannot arrive in the US ahead of the principal applicant.

These requirements apply to all immigrant visa categories, including employment-based immigrant visas. The US Department of State has made the full guidance available on its official website, where applicants can also find information on ineligibilities and other conditions tied to their visa category.

US visa: Why the rules matter

Tampering with the sealed document packet or failing to meet the entry deadline are among the mistakes that could complicate or entirely block a visa holder's admission into the United States. Immigration officers at the border rely on the sealed packet to verify the applicant's documents, and any sign that it has been opened may raise red flags during inspection.

Applicants are advised to review all travel arrangements carefully to ensure they arrive well within their visa's validity window and that principal applicants do not allow family members to board connecting flights that might land in the US ahead of them.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had announced plans to revoke the visas of foreigners who filed for asylum as visitors.

US Embassy in Nigeria suspends non-immigrant visa services

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US Embassy in Nigeria had halted all routine non-immigrant visa services.

The embassy made this known through its official X account on Monday, August 18, 2026, describing the move as a "realignment" of visa services.

No specific timeline for when normal services would resume was provided in the post.

Source: Legit.ng