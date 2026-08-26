The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning a terrorist attack in Niger State, Nigeria, that caused deaths and kidnappings

The UAE expressed condolences to Nigeria and called for the safe return of all those taken during the attack

The ministry said the UAE firmly rejects all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism targeting security and stability

The United Arab Emirates has officially condemned a terrorist attack that struck Niger State in Nigeria, leaving dozens of people dead and others abducted.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) issued a formal statement expressing the country's strong disapproval of the attack, describing it as a criminal act that it firmly rejects alongside all other forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism designed to destabilise communities and undermine peace.

The UAE condemns a recent terrorist attack that caused numerous deaths and kidnappings. Photo credit: Mandel NGAN/@officialABAT

Source: UGC

UAE extends condolences to Nigeria

Beyond condemning the attack, the ministry conveyed sincere condolences and sympathy from the UAE to the Nigerian government and its people over what it called a "heinous attack."

The UAE also expressed hope that all those who were kidnapped during the assault would be returned safely to their families.

The ministry reinforced that such acts run directly against the values of security and stability that the UAE upholds, and said its rejection of terrorism in all its forms remains firm and unconditional.

The statement was published by the UAE MoFA via its official channels, including its website at mofa.gov.ae and its official X account, @MOFAUAE.

Niger state attack claims dozens of lives

The attack in Niger State resulted in what the UAE described as dozens of deaths, alongside a number of kidnappings. The statement did not specify the exact figures or provide further operational details about the incident.

Niger State, located in north-central Nigeria, has in recent years been among the areas affected by armed attacks linked to banditry and terrorism, with communities in rural parts of the state frequently targeted.

Legit.ng has previously reported on security incidents in Niger State and the ongoing efforts by Nigerian authorities to address armed violence across the country's north-central region.

Niger attack: Tinubu issues new order

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on Monday, August 25, ordered a coordinated rescue operation for victims of a mass abduction in Niger State, calling on the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, and all relevant intelligence agencies to act immediately.

In a statement signed by the president, Tinubu described the incident as an outrage, saying the attackers had targeted defenceless Nigerians in what he called a barbaric and cowardly assault.

Source: Legit.ng