Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the full eligibility requirements for foreigners applying for a Student visa (subclass 500)

Applicants must provide a Confirmation of Enrolment in a CRICOS-registered course or their application will be declared invalid

Prospective students under 18 face additional requirements, including welfare arrangements and a best-interests assessment before a visa can be granted

Australia has published a full list of conditions that foreign nationals must meet to be granted a Student visa (subclass 500), covering everything from age thresholds to financial readiness and immigration history.

The requirements, listed on the official website of Australia's Department of Home Affairs, apply to anyone seeking to study in the country on a student visa. Applicants who fail to meet any of the conditions risk having their application rejected or declared invalid from the outset.

Australia Lists 10 Conditions Foreigners Must Meet to Get a Student Visa

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Eligibility for Australian student visa

1. School-aged applicants must meet specific age brackets tied to their year of study. To begin Year 9, a student must be under 17; under 18 for Year 10; under 19 for Year 11; and under 20 for Year 12. Students aged below 6 are not eligible for the visa.

2. A central requirement is enrolment proof. Every applicant must submit a Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE) for all intended courses at the time of lodging the application. The course itself must be registered on the Commonwealth Register of Institutions and Courses for Overseas Students (CRICOS). Submitting an application without a valid CoE renders it automatically invalid and unprocessable.

3. English language proficiency is another mandatory consideration. Applicants may need to submit results from an approved English language test, though some individuals may fall under an exemption category. The Department reserves the right to request evidence of English skills at any stage of processing, even after submission.

Australian student visa: Financial, health, character Requirements

4. Beyond academics, applicants must demonstrate they have sufficient funds to cover the full cost of their stay in Australia. The Department notes that actual living costs across the country often exceed the declared minimum, and encourages prospective students to research the specific area where they plan to live.

5. Health insurance is compulsory for both the applicant and any accompanying family members. Coverage must be maintained for the entire duration of the stay, and must be obtained through an approved provider under the Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) scheme, unless an exception applies.

6. Applicants are also assessed on their immigration history. Anyone who has previously had a visa cancelled or an application refused may be found ineligible.

7. Similarly, any outstanding debt owed to the Australian Government by the applicant or their family members must be cleared or formally arranged for repayment before a visa can be granted.

8. The Department also requires that applicants demonstrate they are genuine students, meaning they must show a clear understanding that studying is the primary purpose of their visit.

9. For applicants under 18, two additional layers of scrutiny apply.

10. Welfare arrangements must be in place before arrival in Australia, and the Department retains the authority to decline a visa if granting it is deemed not to be in the best interests of the child.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng