Passengers at Lagos airport reported paying up to N30,000 for short trips as restrictions hit ride-hailing services at the airport

One traveller said a trip from the airport to Ikeja cost N30,000 through airport taxis, compared to N6,000 for the same route on InDrive

FAAN denied a blanket ban on Uber and Bolt, saying it is in talks with operators over vehicle standards and fare regulation

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Travellers departing and arriving at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos are facing transport costs up to five times higher than normal, following a decision by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to suspend e-hailing platforms, including Uber and Bolt, from the airport precinct

Airport transport costs surge as passengers report paying up to N30,000 for trips from Lagos airport to Ikeja. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

A passenger identified as Chude on X described paying N30,000 for a taxi from the airport to the Radisson Hotel in Ikeja, a journey he said would cost N6,000 on InDrive.

He wrote:

"These new Lagos Airport taxis are just extorting travellers. They charged N30,000 from the airport to Ikeja (Radisson), while InDrive charged N6,000 for the same location."

The fare gap has drawn sharp criticism from the public. Another traveller, Tosin, called on the FAAN and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to intervene.

He said:

"Why would you impose a single ride-hailing system on citizens of this nation without giving room to competition, thereby increasing our hardship?"

BusinessDay reports that a third passenger reported that the situation at the airport extended beyond fares.

She said:

"It took us almost three hours to leave the airport parking lot on Thursday."

FAAN Denies Blanket Ban on Uber and Bolt

FAAN has pushed back against claims of an outright prohibition on ride-hailing platforms such as Uber and Bolt.

The authority said the situation arose from unauthorised signage and ongoing negotiations with operators over vehicle standards, passenger-tracking systems, and fare structures.

Passengers call for competition in airport transport Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

FAAN added that it is working with operators to ensure compliance with the Airport Car Hire and Ride Management System (ACHRMS), a framework designed to regulate commercial transportation within airport grounds.

TVC reports that despite the clarification, passengers say the practical effect has been a significant reduction in transport options at the airport. Some travellers have responded by walking beyond the airport perimeter before booking rides through e-hailing apps, while others have turned to InDrive as a workaround for cheaper fares.

Calls from travellers for a resolution that preserves competition among transport providers, while maintaining safety and regulatory oversight, have continued to grow.

Nigerians paid more for bus transportation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within cities increased to N1,431.25 in May 2026.

The figure represents a 2.43% increase compared with N1,397.27 recorded in April 2026. On a year-on-year basis, the average city bus fare rose by 38.63% from N1,032.46 recorded in May 2025.

For intercity bus journeys, commuters paid an average fare of N9,699.55 in May 2026, representing a 0.96% increase from N9,607.41 recorded in April 2026.

Source: Legit.ng