Dangote Refinery increased its petrol ex-depot price from N1,185 to N1,200 per litre, the second hike in five days

The refinery also raised its coastal price by N20,115 per metric tonne as marketers adjust to the new pricing

Some filling stations in Abuja, Lagos and Kano have started increasing pump prices, with petrol selling for up to N1,290 per litre in Abuja

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Oil marketers have started reviewing and increasing the pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly called petrol, following a fresh upward adjustment in the product’s ex-depot price by Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The refinery increased its gantry price from N1,185 to N1,200 per litre on Tuesday night, August 25, 2026, representing a N15 increase. This marks the second price hike announced by the refinery within five days.

Again, filling stations across Nigeria hike petrol price after Dangote Refinery N15 increase

Source: UGC

The new price took effect on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, with marketers expected to factor the higher cost into their pricing as they assess transportation, distribution and other operational expenses.

Dangote Refinery raises coastal price

Dangote Refinery notified its customers of the adjustment through its Group Commercial Operations department in a notice titled, “PMS Price Change Communication (N1,185 Per Litre to N1,200 Per Litre).”

The company asked customers to take note of the revised gantry and coastal delivery prices under the new pricing arrangement.

The coastal price was increased from N1,562,265 per metric tonne to N1,582,380 per metric tonne, representing a rise of N20,115 per metric tonne.

The refinery also directed customers to return all Authorisation to Collect documents for repricing.

According to the notice, new volume contracts would subsequently be issued to allow customers to resume loading under the revised prices.

Petrol prices adjusted in Abuja, Lagos

The latest adjustment has raised concerns among consumers, particularly as international crude oil prices have recently fallen amid renewed diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran.

Brent crude was quoted at $88.57 per barrel on Wednesday as uncertainty continued over the outcome of the latest US-Iran talks.

Again, filling stations across Nigeria hike petrol price after Dangote Refinery N15 increase

Source: Getty Images

Despite the development in the international oil market, some filling stations have already started adjusting their pump prices in major cities, including Lagos, Abuja and Kano, according to checks by our reporters.

In Abuja, petrol is currently selling for between N1,250 and N1,290 per litre at some stations.

In Lagos, a number of filling stations have made marginal upward adjustments, although the majority of outlets checked had yet to alter their pump prices.

Source: Legit.ng