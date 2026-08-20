The Netherlands has outlined specific naturalisation requirements for foreign children aged 16 and 17 who wish to become Dutch citizens alongside a parent

Children in this age group must have lived in the Netherlands for at least 3 consecutive years and hold a valid qualifying residence permit

The Dutch government also allows parents who naturalise without their child to apply for the child's citizenship at a later date through a separate process

The Netherlands has published detailed conditions under which foreign teenagers aged 16 and 17 can be included in a parent's application for Dutch citizenship, according to information released by the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND).

Unlike younger minors, who can be added to a parent's naturalisation application with fewer individual obligations, teenagers in this specific age bracket face a distinct set of requirements before they can be considered for inclusion.

Netherlands lists 5 conditions for foreigners aged 16 and 17 seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What teenagers aged 16 and 17 must meet

1. A child in this age group must have lived in the Netherlands continuously for at least three years.

2. They are also required to hold either a valid permanent residence permit or a temporary residence permit with a non-temporary purpose of stay, and that permit must remain valid up to and including the day of the naturalisation ceremony.

3. Beyond the documentation requirements, the teenager must be physically present when the parent submits the application at the municipality. At that point, the young person must actively confirm that they agree to being included in the application.

4. During the official naturalisation ceremony itself, the child must also be willing to make the declaration of solidarity.

5. Where a name determination or change is involved, the child's personal consent is required for that too.

Consent from the other parent is another condition that applies in certain situations. If only one parent is applying for naturalisation and wishes to include the child, the second parent must appear at the municipality to give their approval for the child to naturalise alongside the applying parent.

Dutch citizenship: Later naturalisation also an option

Parents who become Dutch citizens without initially including their child in the application are not permanently barred from pursuing citizenship for that child.

The IND has confirmed that a subsequent naturalisation process exists specifically for this situation, allowing a newly naturalised Dutch citizen to apply for their child's citizenship at a later stage.

This pathway is referred to as subsequent naturalisation and is available after the parent has already completed their own naturalisation process.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng