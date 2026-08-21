Gbemi, Sheggz's ex-girlfriend, took to social media to react after the BBNaija star confirmed his split from Bella

Sheggz insisted he never cheated on Bella and revealed he had even bought a ring in hopes of saving the relationship

Gbemi previously accused Sheggz of physical aggression, including destroying her belongings and choking her

Sheggz's ex-girlfriend Gbemi has publicly weighed in on the Big Brother Naija star's confirmed split from his partner Bella, and her response was anything but subtle.

After Sheggz broke the news of his breakup, Gbemi took to her social media page with a string of laughing emojis, writing: "They said it's not enough. Let me add some more."

Gbemi, Sheggz's ex-girlfriend, took to social media to react after the BBNaija star confirmed his split from Bella. Photos: Gbem/Sheggz.

Source: Instagram

Sheggz Opens Up on Bella Split

Sheggz addressed his breakup with Bella directly, stating that the relationship had officially ended in January 2026.

He was clear that infidelity played no part in the split, and that efforts to patch things up after the initial separation did not succeed.

The reality star also disclosed that he had gone as far as purchasing an engagement ring, indicating how seriously he had hoped to make the relationship work.

He acknowledged that Bella's family might harbour their own feelings about how events unfolded, and stated that he respects them regardless.

Gbemi's Previous Allegations Against Sheggz

Gbemi's reaction carries extra weight given the history between the two. She had previously come forward with serious allegations against Sheggz, accusing him of aggressive and abusive behaviour during their time together.

According to her, he destroyed her laptop and makeup kits, and on one occasion choked her.

Read Sheggz's ex-girlfriend's post here:

Reactions trail Gbemi's post about Sheggz

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Osagioduwa Odlove stated:

"If you are laughing at her , fine,she still alive thank God you are not crazy crying about her okay ,best is not good enough better is yet to come Bella love you plenty"

Grace Ofomata noted:

"But this sheggz ehh,he don use supri supri English deceive Bella (in sheggz voice)yuh this my Babe Bella is beautiful mehn,Amah take her to London to see my people, yeah bro, yeah bro..."

Sheggz insisted he never cheated on Bella. Photos: Sheggz.

Source: Instagram

BBNaija's Phyna hails Bella over troll's comment

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Phyna was happy with the kind of clapback her friend and colleague gave a troll who abused her.

A lady, known as Jessica, had posted a video of Bella singing. She attempted to mock the reality star because of her vocal texture.

Bella had to curse her and her unborn children in a lengthy post. Reacting to the outburst, Phyna rated Bella's response and said she was giving her 10 for it.

Source: Legit.ng