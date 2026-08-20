Mauritius announced the minimum amount retired foreigners must transfer to qualify for a long-term residence permit

The country requires retired foreign residents to transfer at least USD 54,000 within three years

Retired foreigners who meet the transfer threshold become eligible for a 20-year permanent residence permit in Mauritius

Mauritius has revealed the financial threshold retired foreign nationals must meet before they can be considered for a 20-year permanent residence permit in the country.

According to details published on the official government website, a retired foreigner holding a residence permit must transfer a minimum of USD 54,000 (N72,787,680).

Mauritius announces financial requirement for retired foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Sergio Amiti/LUDOVIC MARIN

Source: Getty Images

Mauritius permanent residence requirements for retirees

The official statement from the Mauritian authorities reads:

"Holds a Residence Permit for at least 3 years with transfer of at least USD 54,000 or its equivalent in freely convertible foreign currency for the period of 3 years."

This means that simply residing in Mauritius on a standard retirement permit is not sufficient on its own. The applicant must also demonstrate that a qualifying amount of foreign currency has been transferred into the country during that residency window.

What the 20-year permit means

The 20-year permanent residence permit is a significant long-term immigration status that offers retired foreigners an extended legal right to remain in Mauritius beyond the standard residence permit period. Meeting both the duration and the financial transfer conditions are compulsory requirements for qualification.

The USD 54,000 figure must be in a freely convertible foreign currency, meaning the funds transferred must be internationally recognised and exchangeable. The requirement covers the full three-year period and is not calculated on an annual basis.

Mauritius has in recent years positioned itself as an attractive destination for foreign retirees and investors, offering structured pathways to long-term residency for those who meet defined financial benchmarks.

Mauritius announces investment needed for 20-year residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Mauritius had disclosed the minimum investment foreigners must make in a qualifying business activity to apply for a 20-year residence permit.

The country requires investors to put at least USD 375,000 into an eligible business activity.

Source: Legit.ng