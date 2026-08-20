Mauritius has disclosed the minimum investment amount required for foreigners to qualify for a long-term residence permit

The 20-year residence permit in Mauritius is tied to a specific investment threshold in a qualifying business activity

The amount required converts to over N505 million for Nigerian investors eyeing the Mauritius residency route

Mauritius has set out the minimum investment a foreigner must make in the country to become eligible for a 20-year residence permit, and the figure runs into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to the official Mauritius government website, a foreign investor who puts at least USD 375,000 (N505,350,000 ) into a qualifying business activity in the country can apply for the long-term permit.

Mauritius says foreigners must invest in business activity to qualify for 20-year residence permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN/FotografiaBasica

Source: Getty Images

Mauritius residency through business investment

The government portal states clearly:

"An investor who invests at least USD 375,000 in a qualifying business activity is also eligible to apply for the 20-year residence permit."

The permit represents one of the longer residency arrangements available to foreign nationals on the African continent, offering a two-decade window to live and operate in Mauritius on the strength of a qualifying investment.

What the Mauritius permit means for investors

Mauritius has in recent years positioned itself as a destination of choice for high-net-worth individuals and business-minded migrants seeking stable, long-term residency in Africa. The island nation is known for its favourable tax environment, political stability, and relatively straightforward regulatory framework for foreign investors.

The USD 375,000 threshold places the permit within reach of a specific category of investor, rather than the general migrant population, reflecting the country's strategy of attracting capital alongside new residents. The qualifying business activity requirement also signals that Mauritius is looking for investors who will contribute actively to its economy, not simply park funds in the country.

For Nigerians and other Africans exploring residency options abroad amid ongoing economic pressures at home, the Mauritius route offers a legal and structured pathway, provided the investment threshold can be met.

Permanent residence: Mauritius announces investor revenue threshold

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Mauritius had revealed the business revenue investors must generate to qualify for a 20-year permanent residence permit.

The country requires investors to achieve an aggregate turnover of MUR 45 million within three years to qualify for the long-term residency.

Source: Legit.ng