North Korea has fired around 10 short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, raising fresh tensions in the region

• The launches came just a day after Donald Trump ordered US military drills with South Korea to be scaled back

• South Korea, the US, and Japan are closely monitoring the situation as calls grow for Pyongyang to halt missile tests

North Korea has fired about 10 short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, according to South Korea’s military.

The missiles were launched from the Pyongyang region at around 5pm (08.00 GMT) on Thursday, heading towards the country’s eastern waters.

North Korea launches 10 ballistic missiles after US drills scaled back

Source: Getty Images

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff confirmed that surveillance has been strengthened, with close coordination taking place between South Korea, the US, and Japan.

South Korea’s response

South Korea’s presidential national security council held an emergency meeting following the launches. In a statement, it urged North Korea to stop firing ballistic missiles, stressing that such actions are banned under UN security council resolutions.

Japan also reported detecting a suspected missile launch earlier in the day, adding to regional concerns.

US-South Korea military drills

The missile launches came just one day after South Korea and the US announced they were scaling back their 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises. US President Donald Trump had ordered the Pentagon to “substantially reduce” the drills before they began on Monday.

Trump explained his decision by pointing to what he described as a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as well as South Korea’s refusal to support him in the war against Iran.

Kim Yo-jong’s reaction

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of Kim Jong-un, dismissed Trump’s move on Wednesday. She said:

“The provocative, aggressive nature of the drills won’t change even though their duration and size were reduced. If the US calculates that it can propagate its recent measure as one of so-called good faith, they will not get the desired answer.”

She also criticised other military drills carried out earlier this year and South Korea’s push to introduce nuclear-powered submarines.

Interestingly, Kim Yo-jong avoided the usual fiery rhetoric, noting that personal relations between her brother and Trump were “still excellent”. This could suggest Pyongyang is waiting for bigger concessions before returning to talks.

When asked by reporters on Wednesday if he would meet Kim Jong-un this year, Trump replied:

“Yeah, I will be.”

He declined to confirm whether he was exchanging letters with the North Korean leader but said he “got along with him”.

SEC orders Nigerian firms to cut Iran, North Korea ties

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Nigeria has directed all capital market operators in the country to cut or restrict financial ties with Iran and North Korea, following a decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to flag both nations as high-risk jurisdictions in June 2026.

The directive came in a circular addressed to capital market-regulated entities, where the SEC warned that non-compliance would amount to a violation of the Investments and Securities Act 2025 and Nigeria's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing rules.

Source: Legit.ng