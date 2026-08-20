South Korea's government has officially published the full list of requirements foreigners must meet to qualify for general naturalisation

The Nationality Act sets out seven conditions covering residency, conduct, financial, and knowledge of Korean culture

Applicants must have lived continuously in South Korea for at least five years and hold permanent residency before they can apply

South Korea has officially outlined the seven conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to apply for citizenship through the general naturalisation route, drawing renewed attention to the country's immigration pathway for long-term residents.

The requirements are published on Hi Korea, the official immigration portal of South Korea's Ministry of Justice, and are anchored in Article 5 of the Nationality Act. They apply specifically to foreigners who have no prior Korean nationality and no family ties to Korean nationals.

Requirements to become a South Korea citizen. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Korea's 7 citizenship requirements

According to the South Korean government, the general requirements for South Korean citizenship are as follows:

To be eligible, an applicant must have maintained a continuous domicile in the Republic of Korea for at least five years. They must also hold permanent residency status within the country Foreigners must also be considered a legal adult under Korean Civil Law. Beyond residency, applicants are assessed on their conduct. The Ministry of Justice sets the standard for what qualifies as good behaviour under the Act, and candidates must meet that benchmark. Financial self-sufficiency is also a factor: applicants need to demonstrate that they can support themselves independently or as part of a dependent household. Applicants must demonstrate a basic command of Korean and a reasonable understanding of Korean customs and culture. The Ministry considers whether granting citizenship to the individual would pose any risk to national security, public order, or the general welfare of Korean society.

Who South Korea's general naturalisation route covers

The general naturalisation process is designed for foreigners who have built their lives in South Korea over an extended period without holding prior Korean nationality or a blood connection to Korean citizens. It is separate from simplified naturalisation routes available to spouses of Korean nationals or those of Korean descent.

The five-year continuous residency requirement means that periods spent outside the country could affect eligibility, making consistent residence a practical as well as legal consideration for applicants planning ahead.

South Korea unveils permanent residency shortcut

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the South Korea's government has published details of a comprehensive assessment that allows certain foreigners to apply for permanent residency.

Applicants who score 85 points or higher on a preliminary Social Integration Programme test become eligible to sit the assessment.

Source: Legit.ng