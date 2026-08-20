Denmark's Immigration Service has updated its national sanction list, publicly naming and photographing three US-based religious preachers with entry bans

The three American citizens were banned in consideration of public order in Denmark

Each preacher faces a two-year ban from entering Denmark or any territory under its jurisdiction, with violations carrying potential prosecution

Denmark has taken the unusual step of publicly naming, photographing, and profiling three religious preachers holding United States citizenship on its official national sanction list, barring each of them from entering the country.

The details appear on the Danish Immigration Service website. Authorities stated that the bans were instituted "in consideration of the public order in Denmark," with each restriction running for a period of two years.

Denmark publishes names of 3 religious preachers from the US banned from entering the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The three US preachers on Denmark's ban list

Below is a detailed report on the three US preachers flagged on the list, their profiles, and the specifics of their entry bans:

1. Khalifah At-Thahabi.

Khalifah At-Thabi, a USA citizen, is on Denmark's ban list. Photo credit: nyidanmark.dk

Source: UGC

He also goes by the alias Frankie Lipscomb. Born on 10 March 1964 and residing in the United States, At-Thahabi carries registry number 013 on the sanction list. His entry ban took effect on 6 March 2026.

2. Abdur-Raheem McCarthy.

USA Abdur-Raheem on Denmark ban list. Photo credit: nyidanmark.dk

Source: UGC

He is a well-known international Islamic preacher born on 1 January 1976. Although he holds US citizenship, McCarthy is currently based in the United Kingdom. Registered under number 038, his ban was enforced on 31 July 2026 and covers Denmark and all territories under its jurisdiction.

3. Mohamad Baajour.

USA citizen Mohamad Baajour on Denmark's ban list. Photo credit: nyidanmark.dk

Source: UGC

He is a US national whose date of birth was not provided on the official listing. Baajour holds registry number 039, and his ban came into force on 14 August 2026, making him the newest restriction on the database.

Denmark's strict immigration framework for religious figures

The public listing of these people is a deliberate feature of Denmark's immigration policy. The Danish Immigration Service maintains and regularly updates the database to flag foreign religious figures considered to pose a risk to public order or democratic values within the country.

The three Americans are part of a broader list of 17 individuals drawn from multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, Zimbabwe, Syria, and Turkey, all barred under the same public safety provisions.

US deportaion: Citizens of Africa on list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government has published an official list of countries whose embassies must be notified whenever one of their nationals is arrested.

11 African countries appear on the mandatory consular notification list, including Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia.

Source: Legit.ng