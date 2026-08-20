Denmark Publishes Names, Photos of 3 US Religious Preachers Banned From Entering Country
- Denmark's Immigration Service has updated its national sanction list, publicly naming and photographing three US-based religious preachers with entry bans
- The three American citizens were banned in consideration of public order in Denmark
- Each preacher faces a two-year ban from entering Denmark or any territory under its jurisdiction, with violations carrying potential prosecution
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Denmark has taken the unusual step of publicly naming, photographing, and profiling three religious preachers holding United States citizenship on its official national sanction list, barring each of them from entering the country.
The details appear on the Danish Immigration Service website. Authorities stated that the bans were instituted "in consideration of the public order in Denmark," with each restriction running for a period of two years.
The three US preachers on Denmark's ban list
Below is a detailed report on the three US preachers flagged on the list, their profiles, and the specifics of their entry bans:
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1. Khalifah At-Thahabi.
He also goes by the alias Frankie Lipscomb. Born on 10 March 1964 and residing in the United States, At-Thahabi carries registry number 013 on the sanction list. His entry ban took effect on 6 March 2026.
2. Abdur-Raheem McCarthy.
He is a well-known international Islamic preacher born on 1 January 1976. Although he holds US citizenship, McCarthy is currently based in the United Kingdom. Registered under number 038, his ban was enforced on 31 July 2026 and covers Denmark and all territories under its jurisdiction.
3. Mohamad Baajour.
He is a US national whose date of birth was not provided on the official listing. Baajour holds registry number 039, and his ban came into force on 14 August 2026, making him the newest restriction on the database.
Denmark's strict immigration framework for religious figures
The public listing of these people is a deliberate feature of Denmark's immigration policy. The Danish Immigration Service maintains and regularly updates the database to flag foreign religious figures considered to pose a risk to public order or democratic values within the country.
The three Americans are part of a broader list of 17 individuals drawn from multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, Zimbabwe, Syria, and Turkey, all barred under the same public safety provisions.
US deportaion: Citizens of Africa on list
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government has published an official list of countries whose embassies must be notified whenever one of their nationals is arrested.
11 African countries appear on the mandatory consular notification list, including Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng