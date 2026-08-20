A video of DJ Chicken brawling with a neighbour at a Lekki, Lagos apartment complex went viral on Thursday, August 20, 2026

Bystanders filmed the shirtless TikToker exchanging pushes and punches with another man in the building's courtyard

Social media users flooded platforms with memes and commentary after clips showed the neighbour nearly overpowering DJ Chicken

A video showing Nigerian TikTok skit maker DJ Chicken in a heated physical fight with a neighbour has gone viral, sending social media into a frenzy.

The footage began circulating in the early hours of Thursday, August 20, 2026, and shows a shirtless DJ Chicken trading pushes and punches with another man in the courtyard of their Lekki, Lagos apartment complex.

Nigerian content creator DJ Chicken clashes with a neighbour in a viral social media video. Photo: djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

Bystanders were visible in the clip, one filming the confrontation on a phone as the two men exchange blows and heated words, while others stood watching the drama unfold.

Viewers online largely observed that the neighbour had the upper hand during the altercation, with comments such as "this guy almost kpai Chicken" circulating widely alongside the video.

DJ Chicken's history of public drama

The content creator, who built his following through loud and controversial TikTok skits, is no stranger to this kind of chaos.

DJ Chicken has previously been linked to disputes with neighbours and other public confrontations, and this latest incident fits a pattern that his online audience has come to expect.

Reactions to the clip ranged from mockery to genuine concern, with humorous memes running alongside more serious commentary about the skit maker's behaviour and wellbeing.

Watch the video of DJ Chicken in a heated clash with his neighbour below:

Social media users react to DJ Chicken's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@Gbajumo13 wrote:

"DJ Chicken and controversy are inseparable 5 and 6! Everyday a brand new fight or drama with this guy. Neighboring him must be an extreme sport!"

@OluremiKayode6 commented:

"DJ chicken face Don dey used to beating.. Who else noticed his swollen face.. More like the past beatings never heal"

@PrinceAdeniyiK1 said:

"Mugu DJ he cannot fight na so so igbo and drink he sabi"

@banji_oshin reacted:

"Chicken na Mumu see as he Dey head for premium blow, i hear gbim"

@__plutoboi wrote:

"The guy for just enter his apartment.. This is rubbish.. Chicken doesn't look stable to even throw a swing.. See all his face don wuu…"

@its_Miguel04 added:

"I don't think that guy himself is normal to be wrapping punch for someone who is f!ghting you and laughing at the same time."

DJ Chicken’s latest neighbour dispute draws attention as viral fight video circulates online. Photo: djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

Lawyer warns DJ Chicken after prison release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that controversial Nigerian content creator DJ Chicken, whose real name is Ademola Abiodun, regained his freedom on Tuesday, July 21, after meeting his bail conditions.

His lawyer, Rotimi Stephen, quickly cautioned him not to discuss the ongoing case publicly and emphasised the importance of attending all court hearings.

Stephen also warned DJ Chicken against jumping bail, reminding him that his legal troubles are far from over.

Source: Legit.ng