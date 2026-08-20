Finland's immigration authority outlined the specific conditions under which a foreign national or guardian can apply for Finnish citizenship on behalf of a child

The child must be under 18 years of age, and the applicant must hold custody or guardianship rights before submitting an application

One of the three categories allows a foreign national with custody to apply solely for the child, but only under a strictly defined condition

Finland has announced three categories of foreigners who are eligible to apply for Finnish citizenship on behalf of a child, clarifying the rules for parents and guardians who wish to secure nationality for minors in their care.

The Finnish Immigration Service, known as Migri, published the requirements on its official website, outlining who qualifies to make such an application and under what circumstances.

Who Can Apply for Citizenship on a Child's Behalf

According to Migri, the most straightforward route allows a parent to add a child as a co-applicant when applying for Finnish citizenship for themselves. To do this, the child must be under 18 years of age and in the custody of the applicant.

However, Finland also allows a person to apply for Finnish citizenship exclusively on a child's behalf, without seeking citizenship for themselves at the same time.

Three specific categories of individuals qualify for this:

1. A Finnish citizen who holds custody of the child and is living with the child

2. A person acting as the child's legal guardian

3. A foreign national who has custody of the child, provided there is a weighty reason connected to the best interests of the child that justifies obtaining citizenship

The third category is notably narrow. A foreign national in this position cannot simply apply on the grounds of convenience or general benefit. The application must be supported by a compelling reason directly tied to what is best for the child.

Key Conditions Before Applying

Migri advises all prospective applicants to confirm that the child meets Finnish citizenship requirements before submitting any application.

The eligibility check is a required step, as not every child in a qualifying guardian's care will automatically meet the criteria.

The announcement is relevant to African nationals living in Finland who hold custody or guardianship of children and may be considering a pathway to citizenship for those minors.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng