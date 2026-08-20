A Nigerian national travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on the Golden Temple Express died after he was detained at Surat Railway Station by Railway Protection Force officials

The incident began on August 17 after a fellow passenger called the railway helpline to report an altercation involving the Nigerian man near one of the train's gates

Government Railway Police registered a case of accidental death and opened an inquiry, with officers' statements and autopsy results still pending

A Nigerian man died in India on August 17 after Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers at Surat Railway Station detained and questioned him following a reported altercation aboard the Golden Temple Express, which runs between Mumbai and Delhi.

The man's identity has not been released. According to a report by The Indian Express published on August 20, a passenger called the national railway helpline, 139, to report a fight involving the Nigerian national near one of the train's gates as it moved between Vapi and Surat stations.

Nigerian man dies in Surat custody after RPF officers detain him following a Golden Temple Express altercation. Photo credit: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Police sources said the man sprayed a fire extinguisher at co-passengers during the dispute.

RPF officers pulled him off the train at Surat and took him to their office for questioning. He collapsed while in custody and was rushed to the Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police open inquiry into the death

The Surat Government Railway Police (GRP) registered the case as an accidental death. A post-mortem examination carried out on August 18 was still awaiting results as of Wednesday evening, according to the report.

Western Railway Superintendent of Police Abhay Soni said early investigations pointed to the deceased being a Nigerian national who lived in Vasai, in Mumbai. "After primary investigations, it is believed that the deceased was a Nigerian national. When Surat RPF caught him, he didn't have any of his identity cards with him," Soni said.

Soni added that the man had previously been arrested twice in Mumbai.

The purpose of his journey to Delhi remained unclear, though police confirmed he boarded the train at Borivali in Mumbai. Soni said investigators would gather statements from every officer present during the detention. "We have started an inquiry.

Statements from the police officials who caught him and those present at the police station will be taken. We are also waiting for the autopsy report," he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police D H Gaur is leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Golden Temple Express dispute leads to Nigerian passenger’s detention and sudden death at Surat Railway Station. Photo credit: Sachin KUMAR / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians arrested for defrauding 350 victims in India

Legit.ng earlier reported that seven Nigerian and Ghanaian nationals are set to face trial in India after allegedly defrauding over 350 victims of more than $94,000 (in dollar terms), the Punjab State police authority disclosed.

The suspects, all male and aged between 25 and 35, were arrested by the Mohali Cyber Crime Cell of the Punjab Police during a sting operation that dismantled what officials described as an "international fraud syndicate".

Source: Legit.ng