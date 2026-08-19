A young Nigerian lady received a UNIBEN admission offer despite scoring 204 in her JAMB exam

The lady, @favy33870, shared a breakdown of her UTME scores on TikTok, revealing low marks across all subjects

She was offered Science Laboratory Technology at the University of Benin after also scoring 49 out of 100 in post-UTME

A young Nigerian lady has sparked conversations online after the University of Benin offered her admission despite a 204 JAMB score and a post-UTME result of 49 out of 100.

The lady, known on TikTok as @favy33870, took to her page to share photos of her results alongside a screenshot confirming her admission offer from UNIBEN.

Lady celebrates UNIBEN admission after scoring 204 in JAMB. Photo Source: TikTok/favy33870

Source: Getty Images

UNIBEN lady's JAMB breakdown

Her UTME score sheet showed she scored 61 in English, 59 in Physics, 39 in Biology, and 45 in Chemistry, bringing her total to 204. She also disclosed that she achieved 49 out of 100 in the UNIBEN post-UTME screening.

Despite those figures, the university extended an admission offer to @favy33870 for Science Laboratory Technology, a development she shared proudly on her TikTok page.

Science Laboratory Technology offer at UNIBEN

Science Laboratory Technology is offered across several Nigerian federal universities and is among the courses that typically attract students who narrowly miss out on more competitive programmes. UNIBEN, one of Nigeria's established federal universities located in Edo State, runs its own post-UTME screening process, which it combines with JAMB scores to determine admission eligibility.

The lady's willingness to publicly share both her scores and her admission offer drew attention online, with many viewers weighing in on whether the offer reflected lowered admission standards or simply the flexibility that some courses allow for candidates who fall below the higher cut-off marks required for other programmes.

Read the post she shared online below:

Lady with 306 JAMB score shares CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady had shared her impressive academic results, including seven A’s in WAEC, a JAMB score of 306 and a 4.96 CGPA in her 100 level.

She also revealed that she earned distinctions in her First MB esxamination, earning praise from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng