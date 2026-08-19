The programme is designed for young graduates seeking careers in fleet management, logistics and operations

Successful candidates will receive structured technical and professional training, as well as practical exposure to fleet and transportation operations

Applicants must be 30 years old or younger, hold a relevant degree or HND, and have completed the NYSC programme

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote has announced the launch of its Fleet Management Graduate Programme for young graduates interested in building careers in fleet management, logistics and operations.

The company said the programme is designed to equip selected candidates with practical knowledge and skills needed to work in fleet and transportation operations.

Good news for young graduates as Dangote launches a programme Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

According to the company, participants will receive training in areas including fleet management, logistics, vehicle maintenance, safety, compliance and operational efficiency.

The programme will also provide successful applicants with an opportunity to learn from experienced professionals and gain practical exposure to fleet and transportation operations.

Dangote said candidates who complete the programme may have the opportunity to join the company and build long-term careers within the organisation.

What to expect from Dangote's Fleet Management Graduate Programme

The company said selected participants will benefit from structured technical and professional training designed to develop their knowledge and skills.

The programme will also expose participants to real-world fleet and transportation operations while allowing them to learn from experienced professionals.

Successful candidates will also have the opportunity to pursue a career with Dangote after completing the programme.

Requirements for Dangote Fleet Management Graduate Programme

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must not be more than 30 years old

Must have a Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Geography, Logistics, Supply Chain, Transport Management, Operations or a related field

Must have graduated with at least a Second Class Lower in a Bachelor's degree or an Upper Credit in an HND

Must possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Must have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme

Must have a genuine interest in fleet management, logistics and operations

Must be willing to work in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos

Head of Sales Logistics

Dangote Group is hiring across cement, foods, mining, engineering, and corporate departments. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

How to apply for Dangote's Fleet Management Graduate Programme

Interested and qualified candidates are required to click the “Apply Now” button and complete the application form.

Applicants should provide the required information and upload any necessary documents as part of the application process.

Use this link to apply for the programme.

7UP invites graduates to apply for exciting job opportunity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited is now accepting applications for its Graduate Trainee Programme.

The company is said to offer graduates an opportunity to contribute to business operations while building a strong foundation for future career growth in business.

Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited was established in 1959 by Mohammed El-Khalil and began operations on October 1, 1960, as a soft drink bottling company in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng