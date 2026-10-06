Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the full eligibility conditions for the Global Special Humanitarian visa, subclass 202

Applicants must face substantial discrimination or human rights abuses in their home country and must be proposed by a person or organisation in Australia

The visa grants successful applicants the right to move to and stay permanently in Australia, but several personal and financial requirements must first be met

Australia has outlined six conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can be considered for its Global Special Humanitarian visa, known officially as subclass 202.

The requirements, published by the Department of Home Affairs, cover health, character, financial and legal obligations, as well as a commitment to Australian values.

Australia lists conditions for foreigners to get Special Humanitarian visa. Photo: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for Global Special Humanitarian visa?

1. Meet the health requirement

All applicants, including family members included in the same application, must meet Australia's health. Family members who are not part of the application may still be required to satisfy the health condition in certain circumstances. A waiver on health grounds is available for those who can demonstrate compassionate or compelling circumstances.

2. Show that you qualify

At the heart of the application is a two-part humanitarian test. An applicant must demonstrate that they face substantial discrimination or serious human rights abuses in their home country. Alternatively, a person qualifies if they are an immediate family member of someone who has already been granted this visa and that individual is acting as their proposer.

3. Have a proposer

The proposer requirement is central to the application process. Every applicant must be put forward by a person or organisation based in Australia. Eligible proposers include Australian citizens, permanent residents, qualifying New Zealand citizens, or a registered Australian organisation. Where a family member of a previous visa holder is applying, the proposer must be that person themselves.

4. Meet character requirements

All applicants, including family members included in the same application, must meet Australia's character requirements.

5. Sign Australian Values Statement

Applicants aged 18 and above must sign the Australian Values Statement, a formal declaration confirming that the person will respect the Australian way of life and comply with Australian laws.

6. Financial requirement

There is also a financial condition. Anyone who owes money to the Australian Government must have fully repaid that debt or have a formal repayment arrangement in place before the visa can be granted.

The visa itself carries a significant benefit: those who receive it are granted the right to move to and live permanently in Australia.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng