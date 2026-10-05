The UK government published details of five schemes designed to help people buy homes at lower costs in 2026

The schemes cover first-time buyers, shared ownership, tenants saving for deposits, and self-build loans across different UK regions

Eligibility for each scheme depends on factors such as buyer status, location within the UK, and the type of property involved

The United Kingdom government has outlined five affordable home ownership schemes that eligible residents can access in 2026 to reduce the cost of buying or building a home.

The full details are available on the official UK government website, which breaks down the schemes by eligibility criteria and the regions where each one applies.

UK lists five ways government schemes can help people buy homes for less. Stock image of a house for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Solstock, WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

What the 5 UK home ownership schemes offer

The government listed the following options:

1. A home purchased below its market value for first-time buyers in England.

2. A home acquired through shared ownership, which is available across the UK.

3. Lower rent payments to help tenants in England save towards a deposit.

4. A loan to support the cost of building a home or hiring a builder, available in Scotland and Wales.

5. A loan to assist with the purchase of a new-build home for first-time buyers in Wales.

Each scheme targets a different group of prospective homeowners, and not all options are available across every part of the UK. Shared ownership is the only scheme that applies nationwide, while the remaining four are region-specific.

UK home ownership: How the schemes work

Shared ownership allows buyers to purchase a portion of a property and pay rent on the remaining share, making it easier to get onto the property ladder without needing a full mortgage from the start.

The below-market-value scheme in England gives first-time buyers the chance to buy a home at a discount, reducing the upfront financial burden compared with buying on the open market.

For tenants in England who are not yet ready to buy, the reduced rent option is designed to free up cash that can go directly into a deposit fund over time.

In Scotland and Wales, self-build loans offer financial support to those who want to construct their own home rather than purchase an existing one. Wales also provides a separate loan product for first-time buyers looking at new-build properties.

The schemes form part of the government's broader effort to make home ownership more accessible, particularly for younger and lower-income residents who face affordability barriers in the current housing market.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed seven steps to buying a house and had explained how long the process takes.

Nigerian lady buys second house in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had purchased her second home in the UK.

She said she had bought her second property in the UK in just three years of moving to the country as a dependent.

In a TikTok video by @victoryomoyinesmith__, the lady shared how she lived in a one-room apartment when she first arrived in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng