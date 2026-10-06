Only 4 Nigerian states have so far approved the 1999 Constitution amendment bill needed to establish state police forces

The National Assembly sent the bill to all 36 state Houses of Assembly on September 16, giving them 30 days to respond

At least 24 states must approve the bill before it can move to the next stage of the constitutional process

Nigeria’s long-running push for state police appears to be moving slowly, with only four of the 36 states approving the proposed constitutional amendment so far.

The National Assembly transmitted the 1999 Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, to the state Houses of Assembly on September 16, giving them an administrative timeframe of 30 days to communicate their resolutions.

The 30-day response timeframe Body: Nigeria’s state police plan needs support from 24 states before it can move forward. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Here are the four states that have approved the bill so far:

1. Edo State

Edo is among the first states to approve the proposed constitutional amendment paving the way for state police.

Its approval contributes to the growing support for devolving policing powers from the federal government to the states.

2. Osun State

Osun State has also approved the bill, joining the small number of states that have completed their consideration of the proposal.

The approval means Osun supports the constitutional change required for states to establish and operate their own police forces.

3. Oyo State

Oyo is another state that has backed the proposed amendment.

The state's approval adds to the push for a policing structure that would allow state governments to have greater responsibility for security and law enforcement.

4. Rivers State

Rivers State has also voted in favour of state police, bringing the number of approving states to four.

However, 24 states are required to approve the constitutional amendment before it can advance to the next stage. Several other state assemblies are still considering the proposal or have yet to begin deliberations.

Source: Legit.ng