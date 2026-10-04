The Canadian government has officially published the eligibility requirements for a permanent resident card in 2026

Eligible applicants must hold permanent resident status and be physically present in Canada at the time of applying

Three specific groups of people are disqualified from obtaining a permanent resident card under the current rules

The Canadian government has published the eligibility requirements for obtaining a permanent resident (PR) card, outlining three categories of people who qualify to apply for the document in 2026.

According to the official guidance from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, an applicant must meet all three conditions to be considered eligible for a PR card.

Canada explains who can apply for a permanent resident card. Photo credit: Peter Unger, WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for a Canadian PR Card

The government lists the following criteria that every applicant must satisfy:

1. Hold valid permanent residence status in Canada.

2. Be physically present in Canada at the time of application, as PR cards are not mailed to addresses outside the country.

3. Not have lost permanent residence status through any disqualifying circumstance.

Canadian PR Card: Who is disqualified from applying

The third category is the most detailed. Canada's immigration authority identifies three specific situations that result in the loss of PR status and, by extension, ineligibility for a PR card.

These are people who have been issued a removal order, those who have become Canadian citizens, and those who have failed to meet the residence requirement, which refers to the minimum amount of time a permanent resident must live in Canada to maintain their status.

The guidance makes clear that even holding a PR card does not automatically confirm that a person's status remains valid, as status can be lost independently of whether a card has been issued.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had listed 11 major permanent residence pathways available to foreigners.

US permanent residents eligible to enter Canada without visa, ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had published the US permanent residents who can enter the country without a visa or an ETA.

According to Canada's official immigration guidance, the exemption for US permanent residents has been in place since April 26, 2022, and applies to all methods of travel into Canada.

To qualify, travellers must present two documents: a valid passport from their country of nationality and a valid green card or equivalent proof of permanent resident status in the United States.

Source: Legit.ng