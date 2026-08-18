France's official visa portal has published the categories of foreign nationals permitted to remain in the country beyond 90 days without a long-stay visa

Citizens from a specific group of European nations fall outside the standard 90-day rule that applies to most non-French visitors

The French government's guidelines draw a clear line between nationals who need a long-stay visa and those who are exempt from the requirement

France has officially outlined which categories of foreign nationals are permitted to remain in its territory for more than 90 days without needing to apply for a long-stay visa.

The information shared by the French government confirms that citizens of seven categories are exempt from the visa requirement that typically limits stays to three months.

France lists those eligible for 90 days stay without a visa application. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for France long-stay exemption

For most foreign nationals, including those from African countries, the standard rule applies: any stay in France exceeding 90 days requires a valid long-stay visa obtained before travelling. The exemption applies exclusively to nationals of:

European Union European Economic Area Switzerland Andorra Monaco San Marino The Vatican

The EEA includes EU member states alongside Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, all of which are subject to the same freedom of movement arrangements that allow their citizens to live and work across much of Europe without additional documentation.

France: What this means for African travellers

For people from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, the long-stay visa process remains a mandatory step before any extended visit to France.

Applicants must apply through the official French visa portal, which outlines the required documentation and procedures depending on the purpose of the intended stay, whether for study, employment, or family reasons.

France announces job opening for Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Consulate General of France in Lagos advertised a Press Attaché vacancy based at its Chancery office.

The role requires fluency in French, prior experience in a similar position, and a valid Nigerian work permit.

Source: Legit.ng