France Publishes 7 Categories of Foreigners Allowed to Stay Over 90 Days Without Visa Application
- France's official visa portal has published the categories of foreign nationals permitted to remain in the country beyond 90 days without a long-stay visa
- Citizens from a specific group of European nations fall outside the standard 90-day rule that applies to most non-French visitors
- The French government's guidelines draw a clear line between nationals who need a long-stay visa and those who are exempt from the requirement
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France has officially outlined which categories of foreign nationals are permitted to remain in its territory for more than 90 days without needing to apply for a long-stay visa.
The information shared by the French government confirms that citizens of seven categories are exempt from the visa requirement that typically limits stays to three months.
Who qualifies for France long-stay exemption
For most foreign nationals, including those from African countries, the standard rule applies: any stay in France exceeding 90 days requires a valid long-stay visa obtained before travelling. The exemption applies exclusively to nationals of:
- European Union
- European Economic Area
- Switzerland
- Andorra
- Monaco
- San Marino
- The Vatican
The EEA includes EU member states alongside Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, all of which are subject to the same freedom of movement arrangements that allow their citizens to live and work across much of Europe without additional documentation.
France: What this means for African travellers
For people from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, the long-stay visa process remains a mandatory step before any extended visit to France.
Applicants must apply through the official French visa portal, which outlines the required documentation and procedures depending on the purpose of the intended stay, whether for study, employment, or family reasons.
France announces job opening for Nigerians
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Consulate General of France in Lagos advertised a Press Attaché vacancy based at its Chancery office.
The role requires fluency in French, prior experience in a similar position, and a valid Nigerian work permit.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng