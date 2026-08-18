Meta has partnered with the Federal Government to launch AI Academy Nigeria to boost AI skills and innovation in the country

The programme will train developers, entrepreneurs, students and young professionals through a free six-week developer bootcamp

The top 100 participants will be eligible for Meta Blueprint certification scholarships and up to $5,000 in advertising credits

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Meta has joined forces with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy to launch AI Academy Nigeria, a programme designed to expand artificial intelligence skills and encourage innovation across the country.

The initiative is expected to give developers, entrepreneurs, students and young professionals access to practical AI training while creating opportunities for new technology-driven businesses.

Meta Launches AI Academy Nigeria: Participants to access free AI Training, $5,000 Ad Credits

Source: UGC

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said the partnership would help Nigerians develop relevant AI expertise and create pathways for globally competitive startups.

Tijani said

“Through this partnership, we are equipping developers, entrepreneurs, and young professionals with practical AI skills while creating pathways for innovation and globally competitive startups."

According to Tijani, the programme will also strengthen Nigeria’s growing AI ecosystem by promoting collaboration between the government and private sector while supporting the country’s ambition to become a leading digital economy in Africa.

Programme to offer AI training and startup support

Meta said AI Academy Nigeria will provide participants with technical training, practical learning opportunities and support for startups.

The programme is being implemented through the ministry’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) initiative and the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), in partnership with Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN).

The academy will operate through three major areas: AI skills development, a startup pitchathon and a six-week developer bootcamp.

Participants will receive training in areas such as developing generative AI applications with Llama, prompt engineering, multimodal Llama, generative AI for data analytics and the use of generative AI in social media marketing.

Meta, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotic, earlier launched the Llama Impact Accelerator initiative to enable the development of impactful AI solutions in Nigeria.

Participants to access free online courses

Meta said the courses will be offered at no cost through self-paced online learning and virtual instructor-led classes hosted on Coursera, DeepLearning.AI and DataCamp.

The company added that the top 100 performers will have the opportunity to receive scholarships for paid Meta Blueprint certifications.

They will also be eligible for up to $5,000 in advertising credits, providing additional support for participants looking to develop and promote their businesses or digital ventures.

The partnership is expected to deepen access to AI education while helping more Nigerians acquire skills needed to participate in the country's rapidly evolving digital economy.

Meta Launches AI Academy Nigeria: Participants to access free AI Training, $5,000 Ad Credits

Source: UGC

Google offers free premium AI tools for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Google has announced its premium AI subscription, Gemini AI Pro, will be available free for 12 months to university students across Africa to build foundational AI skills.

Nigerian students are invited to take advantage of the opportunity designed to support higher education.

According to Google, the offer is available to eligible students aged 18+ in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Source: Legit.ng