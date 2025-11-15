Salisu Ibrahim - Head of Hausa Desk at Legit.ng

Salisu Ibrahim, Head of the Hausa Desk at Legit.ng, has been named one of 17 media professionals across the continent selected for the International News Media Association (INMA) Africa Emerging Leaders Scholarship.

Salisu’s selection reflects his personal dedication to high-quality indigenous-language journalism and Legit.ng’s long-standing mission to make news accessible, inclusive, and trustworthy for all Nigerians.

A Recognition with Continental Significance

Announced on November 9, 2025, the INMA Africa Emerging Leaders programme seeks to identify the next generation of African media leaders under the age of 40. Applicants from 16 countries competed for the scholarship, with recipients chosen based on their industry passion, innovative mindset, and leadership potential.

According to INMA’s executive director and CEO, Earl J. Wilkinson, “This cohort of African news media professionals is truly fueling the news media industry’s innovation in a rapidly changing environment. The future for these emerging leaders in Africa is limitless.”

The scholarship package includes a one-year INMA membership, free access to three global master classes, extensive networking opportunities, professional recognition, and a certificate. It forms part of INMA’s broader Elevate Africa Initiative, committed to advancing journalistic excellence through training, mentorship, and leadership development.

The Significance of Salisu’s Achievement

As Head of the Hausa Desk at Legit.ng, Salisu has played a pivotal role in strengthening the platform’s reach among Hausa-speaking audiences across Nigeria and beyond. Under his leadership, the desk has expanded storytelling formats, improved accuracy in indigenous-language reporting, and ensured that millions who consume news in Hausa are represented and engaged.

His recognition aligns directly with Legit.ng’s vision to be the most innovative, inclusive, and people-focused digital newsroom in Africa. Salisu’s work exemplifies the organisation’s commitment to bridging information gaps by empowering underserved communities with credible, timely, and engaging content.

Legit.ng’s Editor-in-Chief, Rahaman Abiola, described the achievement as a validation of the company’s investment in its people: “Salisu’s selection shows what is possible when newsrooms commit to nurturing talent. His growth mirrors our belief that developing our journalists is essential to shaping the future of the media industry.”

Strengthening Indigenous Journalism in Nigeria

Salisu’s inclusion in INMA’s inaugural cohort highlights the growing importance of indigenous-language journalism in Africa. At a time when many media organisations overlook vernacular reporting, Legit.ng has positioned its Hausa Desk as a core editorial pillar — one that gives voice to millions and deepens public understanding across regions.

INMA Africa regional manager, Doreen Mbaya, emphasised the broader value of the programme: “Providing these kinds of opportunities is so important for the survival of journalism on the continent. These emerging leaders exemplify the path forward for news organisations in Africa.”

A Fulfilling Moment for Legit.ng

Salisu joins fellow professionals selected from Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Liberia, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Ghana, South Africa, Burundi, DRC, Uganda, and Zambia. For Legit.ng, his recognition underscores the organisation’s dedication to elevating newsroom standards while empowering its teams to grow into global leaders.

The achievement marks another step in Legit.ng’s journey toward shaping a forward-thinking, digitally-driven, and people-centred media organisation, and Salisu stands as a strong representative of that vision.

