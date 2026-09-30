The UK government published its immigration rules on who qualifies to sponsor an adult dependent relative to Britain

Sponsors must be British citizens, settled in the UK, hold protection status, or be a specified EEA national with permission under Appendix EU

The applicant must need long-term personal care for everyday tasks due to age, illness or disability, and that care must be unavailable or unaffordable at home

The UK government has released the requirements for sponsoring an adult dependent relative to Britain under its Immigration Rules Appendix Adult Dependent Relative, covering who can sponsor, who can apply, and what conditions must be met before arrival.

The rules set out that an applicant must be 18 years or older and must need long-term personal care to carry out everyday tasks because of age, illness, or disability.

UK names four categories of people who can bring adult dependent relatives to Britain. Photo credit: Ryan Jenkinson, John_Lamb

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Crucially, that level of care must either be unavailable or unaffordable in the country where the person currently lives.

UK: Who can sponsor an adult dependent relative

The UK government listed the categories of people eligible to act as sponsors for an adult dependent relative:

1. A British Citizen.

2. A person settled in the UK.

3. A person who has protection status in the UK.

4. A specified EEA national who has permission under Appendix EU.

The sponsor must also show they can house, support, and care for the applicant without drawing on public funds.

UK: Key conditions and pathways

Every applicant must obtain entry clearance before travelling to Britain. No one may arrive in the UK and apply from within the country under this route.

The partner of an adult dependent relative may also apply under the same route, but only if they are the partner of either the parent or grandparent of the sponsor, and only if they are applying at the same time as that parent or grandparent.

Where both parents or both grandparents of a sponsor are applying together as adult dependent relatives, only one of them is required to demonstrate a need for long-term personal care.

On the question of immigration status after arrival, the rules draw a clear distinction. An adult dependent relative whose sponsor is a British citizen or is settled in the UK will be granted settlement directly.

Where the sponsor holds only temporary permission to stay, the adult dependent relative receives temporary permission that runs until the same expiry date as the sponsor's permission. From that point, the relative may apply for settlement or extended permission in line with the sponsor's own immigration status.

The government also noted that a separate route exists for adult dependent relatives of British National (Overseas) status holders, covered under Appendix Hong Kong British National (Overseas), which falls outside this set of rules.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had named three categories of foreigners who can bring their family members as dependants under special arrangements.

3 UK long-term visitor visas for regular travellers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had shared three long-term visitor visas for people who travel regularly.

According to the official UK government guidance, the long-term Standard Visitor visa is designed for travellers who visit the UK on a regular basis.

All three options allow holders to stay for up to six months on each visit.

Source: Legit.ng