The UK government published official guidance listing the work visa categories whose holders are eligible to bring dependent family members to Britain

The list covers more than 20 visa routes, ranging from Skilled Worker and Global Talent to Temporary Work categories such as Charity Worker and Religious Worker

Dependants who already hold valid permission in the UK independently, such as under the EUSS, may not need to apply as a dependant under these rules

The UK government has published official immigration guidance naming the work visa categories under which holders can bring dependent family members to live with them in Britain.

The guidance, available on the UK government's official website, covers dependant rules drawn from the relevant appendices of the Immigration Rules and applies to a wide range of work routes in 2026.

UK names 20 work visa holder categories eligible to bring family members to Britain. Photo credit: John_Lamb, WPA Pool

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Work visa categories that allow family dependants

The following categories of work visa holders in the UK are eligible to bring dependent family members to Britain:

1. Skilled Worker (and its predecessor route, Tier 2 (General)).

2. Senior or Specialist Worker under the Global Business Mobility routes (and predecessor Intra-Company Transfer routes).

3. Graduate Trainee under the Global Business Mobility routes (and the predecessor Intra-Company Graduate Trainee route).

4. UK Expansion Worker.

5. Service Supplier.

6. Secondment Worker.

7. T2 Minister of Religion (and its predecessor, Tier 2 Minister of Religion).

8. International Sportsperson (and predecessor sporting worker routes under Tier 2 and Tier 5).

9. Representative of an Overseas Business.

10. UK Ancestry.

11. Global Talent (and its predecessor, Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent)).

12. High Potential Individual.

13. Innovator Founder.

14. Start-up.

15. Scale-up.

16. Creative Worker under the Temporary Work routes (and predecessor creative worker routes under Tier 5).

17. Religious Worker under the Temporary Work routes (and predecessor Tier 5 Religious Worker routes).

18. Charity Worker under the Temporary Work routes (and predecessor Tier 5 Charity Worker routes).

19. Government Authorised Exchange under the Temporary Work routes (and predecessor Tier 5 Government Authorised Exchange routes).

20. International Agreement under the Temporary Work routes (and predecessor Tier 5 International Agreement routes).

When a dependant may not need to apply

The government noted one key exception to the dependant application requirement.

Where a family member already holds valid permission to remain in the UK independently of the lead applicant, for example under the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS), that person may not be required to make a separate application as a dependant under these rules.

The guidance is designed to help immigration officials assess dependant applications linked to each of the listed work routes, with the bracketed letters in the source document serving as references to the specific rule appendices that govern each category.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had published five categories of foreigners who can join their family members in Britain.

UK names people who can bring family members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had listed three categories of foreigners who can bring family members to the country under special arrangements.

According to the guidance, an individual must be an employee, official, or representative of a recognised international organisation listed on GOV.UK to qualify under this route.

For this arrangement, a dependant is defined as a husband, wife, or civil partner of the eligible person, or a child under the age of 18.

Source: Legit.ng