Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined specific eligibility conditions for children aged 15 and under who wish to apply for citizenship independently

The requirements vary depending on whether the child is located inside or outside Australia and what type of residency status their parent holds

A separate provision exists for unaccompanied humanitarian minors, and children who fall outside the main criteria may still be considered under hardship grounds

Australia has set out four distinct eligibility pathways for children aged 15 and under who wish to apply for citizenship on their own, according to information published by the Department of Home Affairs.

The age condition is the first threshold to meet: a child must be 15 years old or younger when they lodge their application independently.

Australia lists conditions for foreign children under 16 who wants citizenship. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Once that is confirmed, the specific pathway they qualify for depends on where the child is living and the immigration status of their parent.

Australian citizenship: Eligibility for children under 16

1. Children who are in Australia and have an Australian citizen parent may apply, provided that parent gives formal consent.

2. A second group covers children in Australia whose parent holds permanent residency rather than citizenship. In that case, the parent must not only consent but also meet Australia's residence requirement and intend to continue living in Australia with the child, or at minimum maintain a close and continuing connection to the country, if the application is approved.

3. A third pathway applies to children who are outside Australia but have an Australian citizen parent. The parent must consent and must intend either to reside in Australia with the child or to keep a close and continuing link with Australia after the citizenship is granted.

4. The fourth category covers unaccompanied humanitarian minors who are under the guardianship of the Minister for Immigration. For these children, consent must come from a responsible parent or from a delegate of the Minister.

Australia citizenship: Hardship provision and living arrangements

Children who do not fall neatly into any of these four categories are not automatically excluded.

The Department of Home Affairs notes that applications may still be considered where a child can demonstrate that failing to obtain Australian citizenship would cause them significant hardship or disadvantage.

Living arrangements also carry weight during the assessment process. Officials will look at whether the child lives with their responsible parent and whether the family as a whole intends to remain in Australia or maintain a meaningful connection to the country once the application has been decided.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng