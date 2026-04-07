The Delta State government has increased medical doctors' salaries by ₦200,000 to combat recruitment challenges

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori said entry-level doctors now earn ₦570,000, house officers ₦350,000 monthly under new allowances

Public reactions to the salary increase for medical doctors said the hike is a pivotal step to retain medical professionals

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Asaba, Delta State - Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led Delta State Government has approved a ₦200,000 increase in the monthly salary of doctors in the state.

Oborevwori also approved a ₦100,000 tax-free allowance for house officers.

Nigerians react to Delta State's ₦200k salary hike for medical doctors. Photo credit: Sheriff Oborevwori

Source: Facebook

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, said entry-level doctors will now earn ₦570,000 monthly, up from ₦370,000, while house officers’ pay will rise from over ₦250,000 to above ₦350,000.

Onojaeme said the increment is under the governor’s approved “MORE Special Allowance.”

He made this known during a press briefing, stating that it is part of efforts to attract and retain medical professionals in Delta state.

This was contained in a statement issued via the state government X handle @DSGovernment on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

The commissioner said the approval followed the low turnout of doctors in the ongoing recruitment of over 700 health workers despite receiving more than 6,000 applications.

He expressed confidence that the improved pay will attract more doctors.

According to Onojaeme, the process will remain strictly merit-based and free of any form of payment.

Nigerians react as the Delta increases doctors' salaries

@Stephanies34810

Beyond salary improvements, what additional incentives (such as housing, training, or career development) are being considered to make Delta State a top destination for medical professionals?

@Wagabeatz

The increment in the pay of our health professionals will definitely encourage many to abandon their plan of relocating overseas for better offers. The tax reduction, too, will do a similar magic. Well-thought, I must say.

@GadusMi75999

Are there parallel plans or allowances being discussed for nurses, laboratory scientists, and other non-medical health workers who are part of the same recruitment drive?

@BernardKurata

This na better investment for our health sector, health is really dey important for the Delta na why the government dey invest for the welfare of our doctors.

@Becky82214491

Good leadership listens and acts. This move will help retain doctors and improve service delivery.

@CzarWaga

I am happy that the Delta state Government is looking into the issue of brain-drain that is affecting the health sector. Nothing else will adequately address the trend than what the governor has done.

@isima_sund3914

This one loud o! Sheriff Oborevwori try for this matter — ₦200k increase no be small thing. Doctors don't suffer for this country; if the pay is sweet like this, maybe our best hands will stop going to Japa every time.

@ClydesonMedchem

What about that of other health professionals? Abi na only doctors dey do the work for the hospital? Mr Governor, you can do better.

Delta State government boosts medical doctors' pay by ₦200,000. Photo credit: Sheriff Oborevwori

Source: Twitter

How Much Nigerian doctors earn compared to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that salary comparison revealed a wide pay gap between doctors in Nigeria and the United Kingdom at every career level.

The stats show that entry-level and senior. Nigerian doctors earn a fraction of what their UK counterparts receive monthly.

The disparity has renewed concerns over healthcare funding, workforce retention, and medical brain drain.

Source: Legit.ng