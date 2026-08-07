Slovenia launched a dedicated website where foreign nationals can search and apply for jobs that match their qualifications

The Slovenian government requires foreigners who secure employment to obtain a work permit before they can begin working in the country

Successful job seekers who relocate to Slovenia will earn their income in euros, the country's official currency

Slovenia has opened a new online platform giving foreign nationals the opportunity to search for employment opportunities in the country based on their skills and qualifications.

The website, hosted by the Employment Service of Slovenia, allows job seekers from outside the country to browse available positions and submit applications directly through the platform at [www.ess.gov.si/en/jobseekers].

Slovenia launches job website for foreigners to find work and earn euros abroad. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/JURE MAKOVEC/DuKai photographer

Source: Getty Images

Slovenia jobs: Work permit required

Foreigners who successfully land a job through the portal will not be able to begin work immediately upon arrival. The platform (https://www.ess.gov.si/en/jobseekers) makes clear that any foreign national who secures employment in Slovenia must first obtain a valid work permit before they are legally permitted to start working in the country.

The requirement places an additional administrative step between securing a job offer and actually beginning work, meaning prospective employees will need to factor in permit processing time as part of their relocation plans.

Slovenia jobs: Earning in euros

One of the draws for foreign workers considering Slovenia is the opportunity to earn a salary in euros. As a member of the eurozone, Slovenia uses the euro as its official currency, which could be attractive to job seekers from African countries where local currencies face persistent depreciation pressures.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering the Japa route to Europe, Slovenia's platform represents a structured, government-backed channel for finding work abroad legally, as opposed to informal or undocumented migration pathways.

Sweden unveils jobs portal for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Sweden launched an official English-language job portal where foreigners can search and apply for more than 60,000 vacancies across different sectors.

The platform allows job seekers to search by job title or skill and apply directly for roles with employers in Sweden.

Source: Legit.ng