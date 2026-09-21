HBM Nigeria seeks distributors with N250 million capital, 500-square-metre warehouses and access to five trucks

Prospective dealers could invest up to N1.25 billion as cement prices reach N15,000 per 50kg bag

Expanded distribution may intensify competition, but energy, transport, inflation and foreign exchange costs could keep prices elevated

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Chinese-owned HBM Nigeria Plc has opened a major recruitment drive for new cement distributors as it seeks to deepen its reach across Nigeria amid intense competition and cement prices of up to N15,000 per 50kg bag.

HBM begins massive recruitment for distributors nationwide as it seeks to expand. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The company, formerly known as Lafarge Africa Plc, is asking prospective distributors to provide at least N250 million in working capital, secure a minimum 500-square-metre warehouse and have access to five trucks with capacities of either 20 or 40 tonnes.

Successful applicants are also expected to pass through the company's Business Development Academy.

HBM Nigeria is now part of China's Huaxin Building Materials Limited, following Huaxin's acquisition of an 83.81% stake in Lafarge Africa.

The company operates major production plants in Sagamu, Ewekoro, Ashaka and Mfamosing, with an installed capacity of 10.5 million tonnes annually.

HBM lists requirements for Nigerian distributors

According to the recruitment notice, the company is looking beyond established cement dealers to entrepreneurs with sufficient capital, logistics capacity and what it describes as a "growth mindset."

The requirements represent a shift from Lafarge Africa's distributor recruitment approach in 2020, when applicants were expected to demonstrate cement-market knowledge, financial net worth and limits on borrowed funds.

Proshare's analysis said the new model appears to place greater emphasis on capital and trainability, potentially opening the distribution business to entrepreneurs currently operating in sectors such as logistics, trading, agriculture, property and petroleum marketing.

However, the N250 million headline figure may represent only part of the investment required.

Proshare estimated that a distributor seeking to own the required warehouse and trucks could eventually commit between N595 million and N1.25 billion.

At an assumed ex-factory price of N8,500 per bag, the N250 million working capital requirement could purchase roughly 29,400 bags of cement in one lifting cycle, Proshare reported.

Cement prices remain high for Nigerian consumers

For Nigerian consumers, the distributor expansion comes at a time when the cost of cement has become a major concern for homeowners, builders and property developers.

Proshare puts the current retail price of a 50kg bag at between N12,500 and N15,000, compared with approximately N5,500 to N6,000 in 2023.

At the midpoint of those ranges, 100 bags would now cost about N1.375 million, compared with approximately N575,000 in 2023. That represents an increase of roughly N800,000 on only 100 bags.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has also been examining cement pricing. In August, the regulator said prices had risen from between N9,300 and N9,700 in January 2026 to as much as N13,000 by mid-year, with prices of up to N15,000 reported in some locations by July, Premium Times reports.

More distributors could intensify competition

HBM's aggressive distributor recruitment could therefore be significant for consumers if it improves product availability and intensifies competition at the retail level.

Nigeria already has substantial cement production capacity. Proshare estimates installed capacity across Dangote Cement, BUA Cement and HBM at about 62.75 million tonnes annually, against domestic consumption estimated at only 25 million to 30 million tonnes.

Despite that capacity, consumers continue to face elevated retail prices.

Proshare's calculation based on the three listed producers' half-year 2026 financial statements showed Dangote Cement accounting for 56.2% of their combined Nigerian revenue, BUA Cement with 22.7% and HBM close behind at 21.1%.

Cement prices to change as Chinese-owned HBM seeks distributors nationwide. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The figures are based on reported revenue rather than physical market share and can be affected by differences in prices and product mix.

HBM's recruitment drive therefore gives the company another route to push more cement into Nigerian markets and challenge its larger rivals.

Whether that increased competition eventually translates into cheaper cement for consumers remains uncertain.

Energy, transportation, inflation and foreign exchange costs continue to influence production and retail prices.

But with manufacturers expanding capacity and competing for distributors and customers, the gap between Nigeria's large production capacity and stubbornly high cement prices is likely to face increasing scrutiny.

Chinese cement makers enter Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's multi-billion-dollar cement industry is on the verge of a significant transformation as Chinese-backed Hainan Huaxin Cement moves closer to acquiring Lafarge Africa Plc in a landmark transaction worth approximately $1 billion.

The proposed acquisition, which has now received the backing of the Nigerian Senate, is expected to reshape competition in the country's cement market, setting the stage for a stronger rivalry with industry heavyweights Dangote Cement and BUA Cement.

Source: Legit.ng