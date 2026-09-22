Coventry City midfielder Jack Rudoni was caught on video vibing to Wizkid's classic Afrobeats track Pakurumo

The 25-year-old was named Coventry's Player of the Year in his debut season after joining from Huddersfield Town in 2024

Nigerian fans flooded social media with reactions after the video of Rudoni singing along to the Wizkid hit surfaced online

Coventry City midfielder Jack Rudoni has become an unlikely hero among Nigerian music lovers after a video of him enthusiastically singing along to Wizkid's 2011 hit song "Pakurumo" circulated on social media.

The 25-year-old, who plays for the Sky Blues in England, was filmed vibing to the track from Wizkid's debut album "Superstar," an album that launched the Nigerian singer into international stardom and featured 17 tracks in total.

Coventry City midfielder Jack Rudoni’s taste in music appears to have taken him thousands of miles away, as he appears to be a big fan of Nigerian Afrobeats singer Wizkid. Photo by Neal Simpson

Source: Getty Images

The video posted on X by Pooja quickly caught the attention of Nigerian fans, many of whom were charmed by seeing a Premier League footballer embrace one of their most beloved Afrobeats classics.

Jack Rudoni's rise at Coventry City

Rudoni joined Coventry from Huddersfield Town in 2024 and wasted little time making his mark.

He was voted the club's Player of the Year at the end of his first season, a recognition that cemented his status as a key figure at the club.

This season, he has featured in five games for Coventry but is still searching for his first goal or assist.

Born in Carshalton, south London, Rudoni is fully English, though he has family ties to the United States through his grandfather and even attempted to represent the US in international football, albeit without success, per Transfermarkt.

His surname hints at possible Italian heritage, though nothing concrete confirms it. His only connection to Nigeria comes through his Coventry teammates, Frank Onyeka and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Nigerian fans react to the Pakurumo video

The clip of Rudoni singing along to "Pakurumo" spread rapidly across Nigerian social media, drawing a wave of warm and humorous responses.

Onu Stacks wrote:

"This is fun to watch 😂Make sure you put your friends on some good music."

Abuja Property Guy posted:

"He's even vibing to it better than some Wiz fans."

Emma Ade joined in with:

"Brr Nigeria artisyday sing mennn, see how I was watching with goosebumps all over my body 😂."

Alonso added a playful take:

"This Egbon fit be Nigerian wey white o😂"

Maleek chimed in:

"Person Dey sing like this you talk say thy infected am he don on this p since."

Perhaps the most entertaining reaction came from Eche Godwin, who joked:

"Let's just invite him to the Super Eagles."

The reactions reflect just how far Wizkid's music has travelled since "Pakurumo" first dropped over a decade ago.

Wizkid has long been one of the leading forces behind Afrobeats' global expansion, and a Premier League footballer singing along to one of his early records is a testament to that reach.

Wizkid's father vibes to Ojuelegba in London

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Wizkid’s father, Alhaji Muniru Balogun, after he was filmed singing along to his son’s hit song, “Ojuelegba”, during a family outing in London. The heartwarming moment showed the proud father enjoying the song with younger relatives in a lively restaurant.

Fans were touched to see the elderly man dressed in traditional Yoruba attire singing every word of the 2014 Afrobeats classic.

Source: Legit.ng